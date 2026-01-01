erl
fastly::erl
Classes
|ERL
|ERLError
|Errors that can arise during ERL operations.
|PenaltyBox
|A penalty box that can be used with the edge rate limiter or stand alone for adding and checking if some entry is in the data set.
|RateCounter
|A rate counter that can be used with an edge rate limiter or stand alone for counting and rate calculations
Enums
|CounterDuration
|To be used for picking the duration in a rate counter
lookup_count call.
|ERLError::Code
|RateWindow
|To be used for picking the window in a rate counter
lookup_rate or a ERL
check_rate call.