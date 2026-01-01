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erl

Modulecompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0

fastly::erl

Classes

ERL
ERLErrorErrors that can arise during ERL operations.
PenaltyBoxA penalty box that can be used with the edge rate limiter or stand alone for adding and checking if some entry is in the data set.
RateCounterA rate counter that can be used with an edge rate limiter or stand alone for counting and rate calculations

Enums

CounterDurationTo be used for picking the duration in a rate counter lookup_count call.
ERLError::Code
RateWindowTo be used for picking the window in a rate counter lookup_rate or a ERL check_rate call.
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