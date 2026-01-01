ERL
Include
fastly/erl.h to use this class.
Constructor
Parameters
- rate_counter: RateCounter
- penalty_box: PenaltyBox
Methods
check_rateView source
tl::expected<bool, ERLError> fastly::erl::ERL::check_rate(std::string_view entry, std::uint32_t delta, RateWindow window, std::uint32_t limit, std::chrono::minutes ttl) const
Increment an entry in a rate counter and check if the client has exceeded some average number of requests per second (RPS) over the window. If the client is over the rps limit for the window, add to the penaltybox for ttl. Valid ttl span is 1m to 1h.
Parameters
- entry: std::string_view
- delta: std::uint32_t
- window: RateWindow
- limit: std::uint32_t
- ttl: std::chrono::minutes
Returns
tl::expected<bool, ERLError>
penalty_boxView source
Returns
const PenaltyBox &
rate_counterView source
Returns
const RateCounter &