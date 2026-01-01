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PenaltyBox

Classin erlcompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0View source

Include fastly/erl.h to use this class.

A penalty box that can be used with the edge rate limiter or stand alone for adding and checking if some entry is in the data set.

Constructor

View source
explicit fastly::erl::PenaltyBox::PenaltyBox(std::string name)

Parameters

name: std::string

Methods

add

View source
tl::expected<void, ERLError> fastly::erl::PenaltyBox::add(std::string_view entry, std::chrono::minutes ttl)

Add entry to a the penaltybox for the duration of ttl. Valid ttl span is 1m to 1h.

Parameters

entry: std::string_view
ttl: std::chrono::minutes

Returns

tl::expected<void, ERLError>

has

View source
tl::expected<bool, ERLError> fastly::erl::PenaltyBox::has(std::string_view entry) const

Check if entry is in the penaltybox.

Parameters

entry: std::string_view

Returns

tl::expected<bool, ERLError>

name

View source
std::string_view fastly::erl::PenaltyBox::name() const

Returns

std::string_view
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