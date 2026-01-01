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CounterDuration

Enumin erlcompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0View source

To be used for picking the duration in a rate counter lookup_count call.

Variants

TenSec

= = 10

TwentySecs

= = 20

ThirtySecs

= = 30

FortySecs

= = 40

FiftySecs

= = 50

SixtySecs

= = 60

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