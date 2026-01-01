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RateWindow

Enumin erlcompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0View source

To be used for picking the window in a rate counter lookup_rate or a ERL check_rate call.

Variants

OneSec

= = 1

TenSecs

= = 10

SixtySecs

= = 60

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