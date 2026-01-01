  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Compute
  4. Language SDKs
  5. C++
  6. fastly
  7. error

expected

Type aliasin errorcompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0View source
using fastly::error::expected = typedef tl::expected<T, FastlyError>

Alias for tl::expected<T, FastlyError>.

Fastly
© Fastly 2026