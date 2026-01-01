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esi

Modulecompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0

fastly::esi

Structs

ConfigurationUsed to configure optional behaviour within the ESI processor.

Classes

DispatchFragmentRequestFnA callback type used to dispatch requests for ESI fragments.
ProcessFragmentResponseFnA callback type used to process responses from ESI fragment requests.
ProcessorAn ESI processor that can process a response containing ESI tags, dispatch requests for fragments, and process the fragment responses.

Type aliases

DispatchFragmentRequestFn::function_typeThe type of the dispatch function.
PendingFragmentContentContent that can be returned from a fragment request dispatcher. This can either be a pending request, a response, or an empty value to indicate that no content is available.
ProcessFragmentResponseFn::function_typeThe type of the processing function.
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