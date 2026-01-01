esi
fastly::esi
Structs
|Configuration
|Used to configure optional behaviour within the ESI processor.
Classes
|DispatchFragmentRequestFn
|A callback type used to dispatch requests for ESI fragments.
|ProcessFragmentResponseFn
|A callback type used to process responses from ESI fragment requests.
|Processor
|An ESI processor that can process a response containing ESI tags, dispatch requests for fragments, and process the fragment responses.
Type aliases
|DispatchFragmentRequestFn::function_type
|The type of the dispatch function.
|PendingFragmentContent
|Content that can be returned from a fragment request dispatcher. This can either be a pending request, a response, or an empty value to indicate that no content is available.
|ProcessFragmentResponseFn::function_type
|The type of the processing function.