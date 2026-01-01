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Processor

Classin esicompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0View source

Include fastly/esi.h to use this class.

An ESI processor that can process a response containing ESI tags, dispatch requests for fragments, and process the fragment responses.

Constructor

View source
fastly::esi::Processor::Processor(std::optional<Request> original_request_metadata = std::nullopt, Configuration config = Configuration())

Create a new ESI processor with the given configuration.

Parameters

original_request_metadata: std::optional<Request>optional = std::nullopt
config: Configurationoptional = Configuration()

Methods

process_document

View source
fastly::expected<std::string> fastly::esi::Processor::process_document(const std::string &src_document, std::optional<DispatchFragmentRequestFn> dispatch_fragment_request = std::nullopt, std::optional<ProcessFragmentResponseFn> process_fragment_response = std::nullopt)

Process a string containing ESI tags, optionally using the given callbacks to dispatch requests for fragments and process the fragment responses.

Parameters

src_document: const std::string &

The string containing ESI tags to process.

dispatch_fragment_request: std::optional<DispatchFragmentRequestFn>optional = std::nullopt

Optional callback to dispatch requests for fragments.

process_fragment_response: std::optional<ProcessFragmentResponseFn>optional = std::nullopt

Optional callback to process fragment responses.

Returns

fastly::expected<std::string>

process_response

View source
fastly::expected<void> fastly::esi::Processor::process_response(Response &src_document, std::optional<Response> client_response_metadata = std::nullopt, std::optional<DispatchFragmentRequestFn> dispatch_fragment_request = std::nullopt, std::optional<ProcessFragmentResponseFn> process_fragment_response = std::nullopt)

Process a response containing ESI tags, optionally using the given callbacks to dispatch requests for fragments and process the fragment responses.

Parameters

src_document: Response &

The response containing ESI tags to process.

client_response_metadata: std::optional<Response>optional = std::nullopt

Optional original client request data used for fragment requests.

dispatch_fragment_request: std::optional<DispatchFragmentRequestFn>optional = std::nullopt

Optional callback to dispatch requests for fragments.

process_fragment_response: std::optional<ProcessFragmentResponseFn>optional = std::nullopt

Optional callback to process fragment responses.

Returns

fastly::expected<void>
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