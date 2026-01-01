Configuration
Include
fastly/esi.h to use this struct.
Used to configure optional behaviour within the ESI processor.
Constructor
fastly::esi::Configuration::Configuration(std::string namespc = "esi", bool is_escaped_content = true)
Create a new configuration object.
Parameters
- namespc: std::stringoptional =
"esi"
The namespace to use for ESI tags.
- is_escaped_content: booloptional =
true
Whether to escape content by default.
Methods
get_namespaceView source
std::string_view fastly::esi::Configuration::get_namespace() const
Returns
std::string_view
is_escaped_contentView source
bool fastly::esi::Configuration::is_escaped_content() const
Returns
bool