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Configuration

Structin esicompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0View source

Include fastly/esi.h to use this struct.

Used to configure optional behaviour within the ESI processor.

Constructor

View source
fastly::esi::Configuration::Configuration(std::string namespc = "esi", bool is_escaped_content = true)

Create a new configuration object.

Parameters

namespc: std::stringoptional = "esi"

The namespace to use for ESI tags.

is_escaped_content: booloptional = true

Whether to escape content by default.

Methods

get_namespace

View source
std::string_view fastly::esi::Configuration::get_namespace() const

Returns

std::string_view

is_escaped_content

View source
bool fastly::esi::Configuration::is_escaped_content() const

Returns

bool
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