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ProcessFragmentResponseFn::function_type

Type aliasin esicompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0View source
using fastly::esi::ProcessFragmentResponseFn::function_type =  std::function<std::optional<Response>(Request &, Response)>

Alias for std::function<std::optional (Request &, Response)<Response>>.

The type of the processing function.

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