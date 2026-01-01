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Geo

Classin geocompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0View source

Include fastly/geo.h to use this class.

The geographic data associated with a particular IP address.

Methods

area_code

View source
uint16_t fastly::geo::Geo::area_code()

The telephone area code associated with an IP address.

These are only available for IP addresses in the United States, its territories, and Canada.

Returns

uint16_t

as_name

View source
std::string fastly::geo::Geo::as_name()

The name of the organization associated with as_number.

For example, fastly is the value given for IP addresses under AS-54113.

Returns

std::string

as_number

View source
uint32_t fastly::geo::Geo::as_number()

Autonomous system (AS) number.

Returns

uint32_t

city

View source
std::string fastly::geo::Geo::city()

City or town name.

Returns

std::string

conn_speed

View source
ConnSpeed fastly::geo::Geo::conn_speed()

Connection speed.

Returns

ConnSpeed

conn_type

View source
ConnType fastly::geo::Geo::conn_type()

Connection type.

Returns

ConnType

continent

View source
Continent fastly::geo::Geo::continent()

Continent.

Returns

Continent

country_code

View source
std::string fastly::geo::Geo::country_code()

A two-character ISO 3166-1 country code for the country associated with an IP address.

The US country code is returned for IP addresses associated with overseas United States military bases.

These values include subdivisions that are assigned their own country codes in ISO 3166-1. For example, subdivisions NO-21 and NO-22 are presented with the country code SJ for Svalbard and the Jan Mayen Islands.

Returns

std::string

country_code3

View source
std::string fastly::geo::Geo::country_code3()

A three-character ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 country code for the country associated with the IP address.

The USA country code is returned for IP addresses associated with overseas United States military bases.

Returns

std::string

country_name

View source
std::string fastly::geo::Geo::country_name()

Country name.

This field is the ISO 3166-1 English short name for a country.

Returns

std::string

latitude

View source
double fastly::geo::Geo::latitude()

Latitude, in units of degrees from the equator.

Values range from -90.0 to +90.0 inclusive, and are based on the WGS 84 coordinate reference system.

Returns

double

longitude

View source
double fastly::geo::Geo::longitude()

Longitude, in units of degrees from the IERS Reference Meridian.

Values range from -180.0 to +180.0 inclusive, and are based on the WGS 84 coordinate reference system.

Returns

double

metro_code

View source
int64_t fastly::geo::Geo::metro_code()

Metro code, representing designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States.

Returns

int64_t

postal_code

View source
std::string fastly::geo::Geo::postal_code()

The postal code associated with the IP address.

These are available for some IP addresses in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For Canadian postal codes, this is the first 3 characters. For the United Kingdom, this is the first 2-4 characters (outward code). For countries with alphanumeric postal codes, this field is a lowercase transliteration.

Returns

std::string

proxy_description

View source
ProxyDescription fastly::geo::Geo::proxy_description()

Client proxy description.

Returns

ProxyDescription

proxy_type

View source
ProxyType fastly::geo::Geo::proxy_type()

Client proxy type.

Returns

ProxyType

region

View source
std::optional<std::string> fastly::geo::Geo::region()

ISO 3166-2 country subdivision code.

For countries with multiple levels of subdivision (for example, nations within the United Kingdom), this variable gives the more specific subdivision.

This field can be std::nullopt for countries that do not have ISO country subdivision codes. For example, std::nullopt is given for IP addresses assigned to the Åland Islands (country code AX, illustrated below).

Examples

Region values are the subdivision part only. For typical use, a subdivision is normally formatted with its associated country code. The following example illustrates constructing an ISO 3166-2 two-part country and subdivision code from the respective fields:

code
Region Name
Country
ISO 3166-2 subdivision

AX
Ödkarby
Åland Islands
(none)

DE-BE
Berlin
Germany
Land (State)

GB-BNH
Brighton and Hove
United Kingdom
Unitary authority

JP-13
東京都 (Tōkyō-to)
Japan
Prefecture

RU-MOW
Москва́ (Moscow)
Russian Federation
Federal city

SE-AB
Stockholms län
Sweden
Län (County)

US-CA
California
United States
State

Returns

std::optional<std::string>
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auto
client_ip{fastly::Request::from_client().get_client_ip_addr().value()};
auto geo{fastly::geo::geo_lookup(client_ip).value()};
if (auto region = geo.region()) {
  return std::format("{}-{}", geo.country_code(), region.value());
} else {
  return geo.country_code();
}

utc_offset

View source
std::optional<UtcOffset> fastly::geo::Geo::utc_offset()

Time zone offset from coordinated universal time (UTC) for city.

Returns std::nullopt if the geolocation database does not have a time zone offset for this IP address.

Returns

std::optional<UtcOffset>
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