Geo
Include
fastly/geo.h to use this class.
The geographic data associated with a particular IP address.
Methods
area_codeView source
The telephone area code associated with an IP address.
These are only available for IP addresses in the United States, its territories, and Canada.
Returns
as_nameView source
std::string fastly::geo::Geo::as_name()
The name of the organization associated with
as_number.
For example,
fastly is the value given for IP addresses under AS-54113.
Returns
as_numberView source
Autonomous system (AS) number.
Returns
cityView source
std::string fastly::geo::Geo::city()
City or town name.
Returns
conn_speedView source
ConnSpeed fastly::geo::Geo::conn_speed()
Connection speed.
Returns
conn_typeView source
ConnType fastly::geo::Geo::conn_type()
Connection type.
Returns
continentView source
Continent fastly::geo::Geo::continent()
Continent.
Returns
country_codeView source
std::string fastly::geo::Geo::country_code()
A two-character ISO 3166-1 country code for the country associated with an IP address.
The US country code is returned for IP addresses associated with overseas United States military bases.
These values include subdivisions that are assigned their own country codes in ISO 3166-1. For example, subdivisions NO-21 and NO-22 are presented with the country code SJ for Svalbard and the Jan Mayen Islands.
Returns
country_code3View source
std::string fastly::geo::Geo::country_code3()
A three-character ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 country code for the country associated with the IP address.
The USA country code is returned for IP addresses associated with overseas United States military bases.
Returns
country_nameView source
std::string fastly::geo::Geo::country_name()
Country name.
This field is the ISO 3166-1 English short name for a country.
Returns
latitudeView source
double fastly::geo::Geo::latitude()
Latitude, in units of degrees from the equator.
Values range from -90.0 to +90.0 inclusive, and are based on the WGS 84 coordinate reference system.
Returns
longitudeView source
double fastly::geo::Geo::longitude()
Longitude, in units of degrees from the IERS Reference Meridian.
Values range from -180.0 to +180.0 inclusive, and are based on the WGS 84 coordinate reference system.
Returns
metro_codeView source
Metro code, representing designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States.
Returns
postal_codeView source
std::string fastly::geo::Geo::postal_code()
The postal code associated with the IP address.
These are available for some IP addresses in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
For Canadian postal codes, this is the first 3 characters. For the United Kingdom, this is the first 2-4 characters (outward code). For countries with alphanumeric postal codes, this field is a lowercase transliteration.
Returns
proxy_descriptionView source
ProxyDescription fastly::geo::Geo::proxy_description()
Client proxy description.
Returns
proxy_typeView source
ProxyType fastly::geo::Geo::proxy_type()
Client proxy type.
Returns
regionView source
std::optional<std::string> fastly::geo::Geo::region()
ISO 3166-2 country subdivision code.
For countries with multiple levels of subdivision (for example, nations within the United Kingdom), this variable gives the more specific subdivision.
This field can be
std::nullopt for countries that do not have ISO country subdivision codes. For example,
std::nullopt is given for IP addresses assigned to the Åland Islands (country code AX, illustrated below).
Examples
Region values are the subdivision part only. For typical use, a subdivision is normally formatted with its associated country code. The following example illustrates constructing an ISO 3166-2 two-part country and subdivision code from the respective fields:
code
Region Name
Country
ISO 3166-2 subdivision
AX
Ödkarby
Åland Islands
(none)
DE-BE
Berlin
Germany
Land (State)
GB-BNH
Brighton and Hove
United Kingdom
Unitary authority
JP-13
東京都 (Tōkyō-to)
Japan
Prefecture
RU-MOW
Москва́ (Moscow)
Russian Federation
Federal city
SE-AB
Stockholms län
Sweden
Län (County)
US-CA
California
United States
State
Returns
12345678
autoclient_ip{fastly::Request::from_client().get_client_ip_addr().value()};auto geo{fastly::geo::geo_lookup(client_ip).value()};if (auto region = geo.region()) { return std::format("{}-{}", geo.country_code(), region.value());} else { return geo.country_code();}
utc_offsetView source
Time zone offset from coordinated universal time (UTC) for
city.
Returns
std::nullopt if the geolocation database does not have a time zone offset for this IP address.
Returns