UtcOffset
Include
fastly/geo.h to use this class.
An offset from UTC.
This class can store values up to ±25:59:59.
Methods
is_negativeView source
bool fastly::geo::UtcOffset::is_negative()
Check if the offset is negative, or west of UTC.
Returns
is_positiveView source
bool fastly::geo::UtcOffset::is_positive()
Check if the offset is positive, or east of UTC.
Returns
is_utcView source
bool fastly::geo::UtcOffset::is_utc()
Check if the offset is exactly UTC.
Returns
minutes_past_hourView source
Obtain the number of minutes past the hour the offset is from UTC. A positive value indicates an offset to the east; a negative to the west.
Returns
seconds_past_minuteView source
Obtain the number of seconds past the minute the offset is from UTC. A positive value indicates an offset to the east; a negative to the west.
Returns
whole_hoursView source
Obtain the number of whole hours the offset is from UTC. A positive value indicates an offset to the east; a negative to the west.
Returns
whole_minutesView source
Obtain the number of whole minutes the offset is from UTC. A positive value indicates an offset to the east; a negative to the west.
Returns
whole_secondsView source
Obtain the number of whole seconds the offset is from UTC. A positive value indicates an offset to the east; a negative to the west.
Returns