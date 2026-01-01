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UtcOffset

Classin geocompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0View source

Include fastly/geo.h to use this class.

An offset from UTC.

This class can store values up to ±25:59:59.

Methods

is_negative

View source
bool fastly::geo::UtcOffset::is_negative()

Check if the offset is negative, or west of UTC.

Returns

bool

is_positive

View source
bool fastly::geo::UtcOffset::is_positive()

Check if the offset is positive, or east of UTC.

Returns

bool

is_utc

View source
bool fastly::geo::UtcOffset::is_utc()

Check if the offset is exactly UTC.

Returns

bool

minutes_past_hour

View source
int8_t fastly::geo::UtcOffset::minutes_past_hour()

Obtain the number of minutes past the hour the offset is from UTC. A positive value indicates an offset to the east; a negative to the west.

Returns

int8_t

seconds_past_minute

View source
int8_t fastly::geo::UtcOffset::seconds_past_minute()

Obtain the number of seconds past the minute the offset is from UTC. A positive value indicates an offset to the east; a negative to the west.

Returns

int8_t

whole_hours

View source
int8_t fastly::geo::UtcOffset::whole_hours()

Obtain the number of whole hours the offset is from UTC. A positive value indicates an offset to the east; a negative to the west.

Returns

int8_t

whole_minutes

View source
int16_t fastly::geo::UtcOffset::whole_minutes()

Obtain the number of whole minutes the offset is from UTC. A positive value indicates an offset to the east; a negative to the west.

Returns

int16_t

whole_seconds

View source
int32_t fastly::geo::UtcOffset::whole_seconds()

Obtain the number of whole seconds the offset is from UTC. A positive value indicates an offset to the east; a negative to the west.

Returns

int32_t
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