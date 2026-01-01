geo_lookup
Look up the geographic data associated with a particular IP address.
Returns
std::nullopt if no geographic data is available, such as when the IP address is reserved for private use.
Examples
To get geographic information for the downstream client:
Parameters
- ip: std::string_view
Returns
fastly::expected<std::optional<Geo>>
auto client_ip{fastly::Request::from_client().get_client_ip_addr().value()};auto geo{fastly::geo::geo_lookup(client_ip).value()};if (geo.conn_type() == fastly::geo::ConnType::Satellite) { std::cout << "receiving a request from outer space 🛸";}