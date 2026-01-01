http
fastly::http
Modules
|purge
|request
|A handle to a pending asynchronous request returned by
Request::send_async() or
Request::send_async_streaming().
Classes
|Body
|An HTTP body that can be read from, written to, or appended to another body.
|HeaderNamesRange
|Iterates over all header names in a request or response.
|HeadersRange
|Iterates over all headers in a request or response.
|HeaderValue
|Represents a single HTTP header value.
|HeaderValuesRange
|Iterates over multiple values for an individual header.
|OriginalHeaderNamesRange
|Iterates over all original header names in a request or response.
|Request
|An HTTP request, including body, headers, method, and URL.
|Response
|An HTTP response, including body, headers, and status code.
|StatusCode
|StreamingBody