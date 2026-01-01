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http

Modulecompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0

fastly::http

Modules

purge
requestA handle to a pending asynchronous request returned by Request::send_async() or Request::send_async_streaming().

Classes

BodyAn HTTP body that can be read from, written to, or appended to another body.
HeaderNamesRangeIterates over all header names in a request or response.
HeadersRangeIterates over all headers in a request or response.
HeaderValueRepresents a single HTTP header value.
HeaderValuesRangeIterates over multiple values for an individual header.
OriginalHeaderNamesRangeIterates over all original header names in a request or response.
RequestAn HTTP request, including body, headers, method, and URL.
ResponseAn HTTP response, including body, headers, and status code.
StatusCode
StreamingBody
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