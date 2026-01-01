Body
Include
fastly/http/body.h to use this class.
Extends std::iostream, std::streambuf.
An HTTP body that can be read from, written to, or appended to another body.
The most efficient ways to read from and write to the body are through the
iostreams implementations. If you want a non-panicking interface, you can use
Body::read and
Body::write directly, instead.
Read and write operations to a
Body are automatically buffered.
Constructor
Overload 1 of 6
fastly::http::Body::Body()
Get a new, empty HTTP body.
Overload 2 of 6
fastly::http::Body::Body(Body &&old)
Parameters
- old: Body &&
Overload 3 of 6View source
Parameters
- body_vec: std::vector<uint8_t>
Overload 4 of 6
fastly::http::Body::Body(std::string body_str)
Parameters
- body_str: std::string
Overload 5 of 6
fastly::http::Body::Body(const char *body_str)
Parameters
- body_str: const char *
Overload 6 of 6
fastly::http::Body::Body(std::string_view body_str)
Parameters
- body_str: std::string_view
Methods
appendView source
void fastly::http::Body::append(Body other)
Append another body onto the end of this body.
Parameters
- other: Body
Returns
append_trailerView source
fastly::expected<void> fastly::http::Body::append_trailer(std::string_view header_name, std::string_view header_value)
Appends request or response trailers to the body.
Parameters
- header_name: std::string_view
- header_value: std::string_view
Returns
readView source
Read bytes from the body, and return the number of bytes read. Bytes read will be
0 when the Body is or has become empty.
Unlike
operator<<, this operation will return a
fastly::unexpected<FastlyError> that can then be handled if the read itself fails, instead of aborting the entire process.
Parameters
- buf: uint8_t *
- bufsize: size_t
Returns
take_body_stringView source
std::string fastly::http::Body::take_body_string()
Take the entire body as a string.
Returns
writeView source
Write bytes to the end of this body, and return the number of bytes written. Bytes written will be
0 on EOF.
Unlike
operator<<, this operation will return a
fastly::unexpected<FastlyError> that can then be handled if the write itself fails, instead of aborting the entire process.
Parameters
- buf: uint8_t *
- bufsize: size_t
Returns