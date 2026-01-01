An HTTP request, including body, headers, method, and URL.

Getting the client request

Call Request::from_client() to get the client request being handled by this execution of the Compute program.

Creation and conversion

New requests can be created programmatically with the Request() constructor. In addition, there are convenience constructors like Request::get() which automatically select the appropriate method.

Sending backend requests

Requests can be sent to a backend in blocking or asynchronous fashion using Request::send() , Request::send_async() , or Request::send_async_streaming() .

Builder-style methods

Request can be used as a builder allowing requests to be constructed and used through method chaining. Methods with the with_ name prefix, such as Request::with_header() , return a moved Request to allow chaining. The builder style is typically most useful when constructing and using a request in a single expression.

For example:

Setter methods

Setter methods, such as Request::set_header() , are prefixed by set_ , and can be used interchangeably with the builder-style methods, allowing you to mix and match styles based on what is most convenient for your program. Setter methods tend to work better than builder-style methods when constructing a request involves conditional branches or loops.

For example: