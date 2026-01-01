Request
Include
fastly/http/request.h to use this class.
An HTTP request, including body, headers, method, and URL.
Getting the client request
Call
Request::from_client() to get the client request being handled by this execution of the Compute program.
Creation and conversion
New requests can be created programmatically with the
Request() constructor. In addition, there are convenience constructors like
Request::get() which automatically select the appropriate method.
Sending backend requests
Requests can be sent to a backend in blocking or asynchronous fashion using
Request::send(),
Request::send_async(), or
Request::send_async_streaming().
Builder-style methods
Request can be used as a builder allowing requests to be constructed and used through method chaining. Methods with the
with_ name prefix, such as
Request::with_header(), return a moved
Request to allow chaining. The builder style is typically most useful when constructing and using a request in a single expression.
For example:
Setter methods
Setter methods, such as
Request::set_header(), are prefixed by
set_, and can be used interchangeably with the builder-style methods, allowing you to mix and match styles based on what is most convenient for your program. Setter methods tend to work better than builder-style methods when constructing a request involves conditional branches or loops.
For example:
Request::get("https://example.com") .with_header("my-header", "hello!") .with_header("my-other-header", "Здравствуйте!") .send("example_backend");
auto req{Request::get("https://example.com").with_header("my-header","hello!")};if (needs_translation) { req.set_header("my-other-header", "Здравствуйте!");}req.send("example_backend");
Constructor
fastly::http::Request::Request(Method method, std::string_view url)
Create a new request with the given method and URL, no headers, and an empty body.
Parameters
- method: Method
- url: std::string_view
Methods
append_bodyView source
Append another
Body to the body of this request without reading or writing any body contents.
If this request does not have a body, the appended body is set as the request's body.
This method should be used when combining bodies that have not necessarily been read yet, such as the body of the client. To append contents that are already in memory as strings or bytes, you should instead use
get_body_mut() to write the contents to the end of the body.
Examples
Parameters
- body: Body &
Returns
auto req{Request::post("https://example.com").with_body("hello! clientsays: ")}; req.append_body(Request::from_client().into_body());req.send("example_backend");
append_headerView source
fastly::expected<void> fastly::http::Request::append_header(std::string_view name, std::string_view value)
Add a request header with given value.
Unlike
Request::set_header(), this does not discard existing values for the same header name.
Parameters
- name: std::string_view
- value: std::string_view
Returns
clone_with_bodyView source
Request fastly::http::Request::clone_with_body()
Clone this request by reading in its body, and then writing the same body to the original and the cloned request.
This method requires mutable access to this request because reading from and writing to the body can involve an HTTP connection.
Returns
clone_without_bodyView source
Request fastly::http::Request::clone_without_body()
Make a new request with the same method, url, headers, and version of this request, but no body.
If you also need to clone the request body, use
clone_with_body()
Examples
Returns
123456789
auto original = Request::post("https://example.com") .with_header("hello", "world!") .with_body("hello");auto new_req = original.clone_without_body();assert(original.get_method() == new.get_method());assert(original.get_url() == new.get_url());assert(original.get_header("hello") == new.get_header("hello"));assert(original.has_body());assert(!new.has_body());
connectstaticView source
static Request fastly::http::Request::connect(std::string_view url)
Create a new
CONNECT
Request with the given URL, no headers, and an empty body.
Parameters
- url: std::string_view
Returns
contains_headerView source
fastly::expected<bool> fastly::http::Request::contains_header(std::string_view name)
Returns whether the given header name is present in the request.
Parameters
- name: std::string_view
Returns
delete_staticView source
static Request fastly::http::Request::delete_(std::string_view url)
Create a new
DELETE
Request with the given URL, no headers, and an empty body.
Parameters
- url: std::string_view
Returns
fastly_key_is_validView source
bool fastly::http::Request::fastly_key_is_valid()
Returns whether or not the client request had a
Fastly-Key header which is valid for purging content for the service.
This function ignores the current value of any
Fastly-Key header for this request.
Returns
from_clientstaticView source
static Request fastly::http::Request::from_client()
Get the client request being handled by this execution of the Compute program.
Panics
This method panics if the client request has already been retrieved by this method or by the low-level handle API.
Returns
getstaticView source
static Request fastly::http::Request::get(std::string_view url)
Create a new
GET
Request with the given URL, no headers, and an empty body.
Parameters
- url: std::string_view
Returns
get_client_ddos_detectedView source
std::optional<bool> fastly::http::Request::get_client_ddos_detected()
Returns whether the request was tagged as contributing to a DDoS attack
Returns
std::nullopt if this is not the client request.
Returns
get_client_ip_addrView source
std::optional<std::string> fastly::http::Request::get_client_ip_addr()
Returns
get_content_lengthView source
std::optional<size_t> fastly::http::Request::get_content_length()
Get the value of the request's
Content-Length header, if it exists.
Returns
get_content_typeView source
std::optional<std::string> fastly::http::Request::get_content_type()
Get the MIME type described by the request's
Content-Type header, or
std::nullopt if that header is absent or contains an invalid MIME type.
Returns
get_headerView source
fastly::expected<std::optional<HeaderValue>> fastly::http::Request::get_header(std::string_view name)
Get the value of a header as a string, or
std::nullopt if the header is not present.
If there are multiple values for the header, only one is returned, which may be any of the values. See
Request::get_header_all() all of the values.
Parameters
- name: std::string_view
Returns
get_header_allView source
Get an iterator of all the values of a header.
Parameters
- name: std::string_view
Returns
get_header_namesView source
Returns
get_headersView source
Returns
get_methodView source
Method fastly::http::Request::get_method()
Get the request method.
Returns
get_original_header_countView source
Returns
get_original_header_namesView source
Returns
get_pathView source
std::string fastly::http::Request::get_path()
Get the path component of the request URL.
Examples
Returns
auto req{Request::get("https://example.com/hello#world")};assert(req.get_path() == "/hello");
get_query_parameterView source
std::optional<std::string> fastly::http::Request::get_query_parameter(std::string_view param)
Get the value of a query parameter in the request's URL.
This assumes that the query string is a
& separated list of
parameter=value pairs. The value of the first occurrence of
parameter is returned. No URL decoding is performed.
Parameters
- param: std::string_view
Returns
get_query_stringView source
std::optional<std::string> fastly::http::Request::get_query_string()
Get the query component of the request URL, if it exists, as a percent-encoded ASCII string.
Returns
get_server_ip_addrView source
std::optional<std::string> fastly::http::Request::get_server_ip_addr()
Returns
get_urlView source
std::string fastly::http::Request::get_url()
Get the request URL as a string.
Returns
get_versionView source
Version fastly::http::Request::get_version()
Get the HTTP version of this request.
Returns
has_bodyView source
bool fastly::http::Request::has_body()
Returns
true if this request has a body.
Returns
headstaticView source
static Request fastly::http::Request::head(std::string_view url)
Create a new
HEAD
Request with the given URL, no headers, and an empty body.
Parameters
- url: std::string_view
Returns
into_bodyView source
Consume the request and return its body as a
Body instance.
Returns
into_body_bytesView source
Consume the request and return its body as a byte vector.
Returns
into_body_stringView source
std::string fastly::http::Request::into_body_string()
Consume the request and return its body as a string.
Returns
is_cacheableView source
bool fastly::http::Request::is_cacheable()
Gets whether the request is potentially cacheable.
Returns
is_from_clientView source
bool fastly::http::Request::is_from_client()
Return
true if this request is from the client of this execution of the Compute program.
Returns
optionsstaticView source
static Request fastly::http::Request::options(std::string_view url)
Create a new
OPTIONS
Request with the given URL, no headers, and an empty body.
Parameters
- url: std::string_view
Returns
patchstaticView source
static Request fastly::http::Request::patch(std::string_view url)
Create a new
PATCH
Request with the given URL, no headers, and an empty body.
Parameters
- url: std::string_view
Returns
poststaticView source
static Request fastly::http::Request::post(std::string_view url)
Create a new
POST
Request with the given URL, no headers, and an empty body.
Parameters
- url: std::string_view
Returns
putstaticView source
static Request fastly::http::Request::put(std::string_view url)
Create a new
PUT
Request with the given URL, no headers, and an empty body.
Parameters
- url: std::string_view
Returns
remove_headerView source
fastly::expected<std::optional<std::string>> fastly::http::Request::remove_header(std::string_view name)
Remove all request headers of the given name, and return one of the removed header values if any were present.
Parameters
- name: std::string_view
Returns
remove_queryView source
void fastly::http::Request::remove_query()
Remove the query component from the request URL, if one exists.
Returns
Overload 1 of 2View source
Retrieve a reponse for the request, either from cache or by sending it to the given backend server. Returns once the response headers have been received, or an error occurs.
Examples
Sending the client request to a backend without modification:
Sending a synthetic request:
Parameters
- backend: fastly::backend::Backend &
Returns
auto backend_resp{Request::from_client().send("example_backend")};assert(backend_resp.get_status().is_success());
autobackend_resp{Request::get("https://example.com").send("example_backend")};assert(backend_resp.get_status().is_success());
Overload 2 of 2View source
Parameters
- backend_name: std::string_view
Returns
Overload 1 of 2
fastly::expected<request::PendingRequest> fastly::http::Request::send_async(fastly::backend::Backend &backend)
Begin sending the request to the given backend server, and return a
PendingRequest that can yield the backend response or an error.
This method returns as soon as the request begins sending to the backend, and transmission of the request body and headers will continue in the background.
This method allows for sending more than one request at once and receiving their responses in arbitrary orders. See
PendingRequest for more details on how to wait on, poll, or select between pending requests.
This method is also useful for sending requests where the response is unimportant, but the request may take longer than the Compute program is able to run, as the request will continue sending even after the program that initiated it exits.
Examples
Sending a request to two backends and returning whichever response finishes first:
Sending a long-running request and ignoring its result so that the program can exit before it completes:
Parameters
- backend: fastly::backend::Backend &
Returns
auto backend_resp_1{Request::get("https://example.com/") .send_async("example_backend_1")};auto backend_resp_2{Request::get("https://example.com/") .send_async("example_backend_2")};auto [selected_resp, _others] =fastly::http::request::select({backend_resp_1, backend_resp_2});selected_resp.send_to_client();
Request::post("https://example.com") .with_body(some_large_file) .send_async("example_backend");
Overload 2 of 2
fastly::expected<request::PendingRequest> fastly::http::Request::send_async(std::string_view backend_name)
Parameters
- backend_name: std::string_view
Returns
Overload 1 of 2
fastly::expected<std::pair<StreamingBody, request::PendingRequest>> fastly::http::Request::send_async_streaming(fastly::backend::Backend &backend)
Begin sending the request to the given backend server, and return a
PendingRequest that can yield the backend response or an error along with a
StreamingBody that can accept further data to send.
The backend connection is only closed once
StreamingBody::finish() is called. The
PendingRequest will not yield a
Response until the
StreamingBody is finished.
This method is most useful for programs that do some sort of processing or inspection of a potentially-large client request body. Streaming allows the program to operate on small parts of the body rather than having to read it all into memory at once.
This method returns as soon as the request begins sending to the backend, and transmission of the request body and headers will continue in the background.
Examples
Count the number of lines in a UTF-8 client request body while sending it to the backend:
Parameters
- backend: fastly::backend::Backend &
Returns
12345678910111213141516171819202122
auto req{Request::from_client()};// Take the body so we can iterate through its lines laterauto req_body{req.take_body()};// Start sending the client request to the client with a now-empty bodyauto [backend_body, pending_req] = req .send_async_streaming("example_backend");
size_t num_lines{0};std::string buf;while (std::getline(req_body, buf)) { num_lines++; // Write the line to the streaming backend body backend_body << buf << "\n" << std::flush;}// Finish the streaming body to allow the backend connection to closebackend_body.finish();
std::cout << "client request body contained " << num_lines << " lines" << std::endl;
Overload 2 of 2
fastly::expected<std::pair<StreamingBody, request::PendingRequest>> fastly::http::Request::send_async_streaming(std::string_view backend_name)
Parameters
- backend_name: std::string_view
Returns
set_auto_decompress_gzipView source
void fastly::http::Request::set_auto_decompress_gzip(bool gzip)
Set whether a
gzip-encoded response to this request will be automatically decompressed.
Enabling this will set the
Accept-Encoding header before the request is sent, regardless of the original value in the request, to ensure that any values originally sent by a browser or other client get replaced with
gzip, so that the backend will not try sending unsupported compression algorithms.
If the response to this request is
gzip-encoded, it will be presented in decompressed form, and the
Content-Encoding and
Content-Length headers will be removed.
Parameters
- gzip: bool
Returns
set_bodyView source
Set the given value as the request's body.
Parameters
- body: Body
Returns
set_body_octet_streamView source
Set the given bytes as the request's body with content type
application/octet-stream.
Parameters
- body: std::vector<uint8_t>
Returns
set_body_text_htmlView source
fastly::expected<void> fastly::http::Request::set_body_text_html(std::string_view body)
Set the given string as the request's body with content type
text/html; charset=UTF-8.
Parameters
- body: std::string_view
Returns
set_body_text_plainView source
fastly::expected<void> fastly::http::Request::set_body_text_plain(std::string_view body)
Set the given string as the request's body with content type
text/plain; charset=UTF-8.
Parameters
- body: std::string_view
Returns
Overload 1 of 2
void fastly::http::Request::set_cache_key(std::string_view key)
Set the cache key to be used when attempting to satisfy this request from a cached response.
Parameters
- key: std::string_view
Returns
Overload 2 of 2View source
Set the cache key to be used when attempting to satisfy this request from a cached response.
Parameters
- key: std::vector<uint8_t>
Returns
set_content_typeView source
void fastly::http::Request::set_content_type(std::string_view mime)
Set the MIME type described by the request's
Content-Type header.
Any existing
Content-Type header values will be overwritten.
Parameters
- mime: std::string_view
Returns
set_headerView source
fastly::expected<void> fastly::http::Request::set_header(std::string_view name, std::string_view value)
Set a request header to the given value, discarding any previous values for the given header name.
Parameters
- name: std::string_view
- value: std::string_view
Returns
set_methodView source
void fastly::http::Request::set_method(Method method)
Set the request method.
Parameters
- method: Method
Returns
set_passView source
void fastly::http::Request::set_pass(bool pass)
Set whether this request should be cached if sent to a backend.
By default this is
false, which means the backend will only be reached if a cached response is not available. Set this to
true to send the request directly to the backend without caching.
Overrides
Setting this to
true overrides any other custom caching behaviors for this request, such as
Request::set_ttl() or
Request::set_surrogate_key().
Parameters
- pass: bool
Returns
set_pathView source
fastly::expected<void> fastly::http::Request::set_path(std::string_view path)
Set the path component of the request URL.
Examples
Parameters
- path: std::string_view
Returns
auto req{Request::get("https://example.com/")};req.set_path("/hello");assert!(req.get_url(), "https://example.com/hello");
set_pciView source
void fastly::http::Request::set_pci(bool pci)
Override the caching behavior of this request to enable or disable PCI/HIPAA-compliant non-volatile caching.
By default, this is
false, which means the request may not be PCI/HIPAA-compliant. Set it to
true to enable compliant caching.
See the Fastly PCI-Compliant Caching and Delivery documentation for details.
Overrides
This sets the
Request::set_pass() behavior to
false.
Parameters
- pci: bool
Returns
set_query_stringView source
fastly::expected<void> fastly::http::Request::set_query_string(std::string_view query)
Set the query string of the request URL query component to the given string, performing percent-encoding if necessary.
Examples
Parameters
- query: std::string_view
Returns
_runauto req{Request::get("https://example.com/foo")};req.set_query_string("hello=🌐!&bar=baz");assert(req.get_url(),"https://example.com/foo?hello=%F0%9F%8C%90!&bar=baz");
set_stale_while_revalidateView source
Override the caching behavior of this request to use the given
stale-while-revalidate time, in seconds.
Overrides
This overrides the behavior specified in the response headers, and sets the
Request::set_pass() behavior to
false.
Parameters
- swr: uint32_t
Returns
set_surrogate_keyView source
fastly::expected<void> fastly::http::Request::set_surrogate_key(std::string_view sk)
Override the caching behavior of this request to include the given surrogate key(s), provided as a header value.
The header value can contain more than one surrogate key, separated by spaces.
Surrogate keys must contain only printable ASCII characters (those between
0x21 and
0x7E, inclusive). Any invalid keys will be ignored.
See the Fastly surrogate keys guide for details.
Overrides
This sets the
Request::set_pass() behavior to
false, and extends (but does not replace) any
Surrogate-Key response headers from the backend.
Parameters
- sk: std::string_view
Returns
set_ttlView source
Override the caching behavior of this request to use the given Time to Live (TTL), in seconds.
Overrides
This overrides the behavior specified in the response headers, and sets the
Request::set_pass() behavior to
false.
Parameters
- ttl: uint32_t
Returns
set_urlView source
fastly::expected<void> fastly::http::Request::set_url(std::string_view url)
Set the request URL.
Parameters
- url: std::string_view
Returns
set_versionView source
void fastly::http::Request::set_version(Version version)
Set the HTTP version of this request.
Parameters
- version: Version
Returns
take_bodyView source
Take and return the body from this request.
After calling this method, this request will no longer have a body.
Returns
take_body_bytesView source
Take and return the body from this request as a vector of bytes.
After calling this method, this request will no longer have a body.
Returns
take_body_stringView source
std::string fastly::http::Request::take_body_string()
Take and return the body from this request as a string.
After calling this method, this request will no longer have a body.
Returns
tracestaticView source
static Request fastly::http::Request::trace(std::string_view url)
Create a new
TRACE
Request with the given URL, no headers, and an empty body.
Parameters
- url: std::string_view
Returns
with_auto_decompress_gzipView source
Request fastly::http::Request::with_auto_decompress_gzip(bool gzip) &&
Builder-style equivalent of
Request::set_auto_decompress_gzip().
Parameters
- gzip: bool
Returns
with_bodyView source
Builder-style equivalent of
Request::set_body().
Parameters
- body: Body
Returns
with_body_octet_streamView source
Builder-style equivalent of
Request::set_body_octet_stream().
Parameters
- body: std::vector<uint8_t>
Returns
with_body_text_htmlView source
fastly::expected<Request> fastly::http::Request::with_body_text_html(std::string_view body) &&
Builder-style equivalent of
Request::set_body_text_html().
Parameters
- body: std::string_view
Returns
with_body_text_plainView source
fastly::expected<Request> fastly::http::Request::with_body_text_plain(std::string_view body) &&
Builder-style equivalent of
Request::set_body_text_plain().
Parameters
- body: std::string_view
Returns
Overload 1 of 2
Request fastly::http::Request::with_cache_key(std::string_view key) &&
Builder-style equivalent of
Request::set_cache_key().
Parameters
- key: std::string_view
Returns
Overload 2 of 2View source
Builder-style equivalent of
Request::set_cache_key().
Parameters
- key: std::vector<uint8_t>
Returns
with_content_typeView source
Request fastly::http::Request::with_content_type(std::string_view mime) &&
Builder-style equivalent of
Request::set_content_type().
Parameters
- mime: std::string_view
Returns
with_headerView source
fastly::expected<Request> fastly::http::Request::with_header(std::string_view name, std::string_view value) &&
Builder-style equivalent of
Request::append_header().
Parameters
- name: std::string_view
- value: std::string_view
Returns
with_methodView source
Request fastly::http::Request::with_method(Method method) &&
Builder-style equivalent of
Request::set_method().
Parameters
- method: Method
Returns
with_passView source
Request fastly::http::Request::with_pass(bool pass) &&
Builder-style equivalent of
Request::set_pass().
Parameters
- pass: bool
Returns
with_pathView source
fastly::expected<Request> fastly::http::Request::with_path(std::string_view path) &&
Builder-style equivalent of
Request::set_path().
Parameters
- path: std::string_view
Returns
with_pciView source
Request fastly::http::Request::with_pci(bool pci) &&
Builder-style equivalent of
Request::set_pci().
Parameters
- pci: bool
Returns
with_query_stringView source
fastly::expected<Request> fastly::http::Request::with_query_string(std::string_view query) &&
Builder-style equivalent of
Request::set_query().
Parameters
- query: std::string_view
Returns
with_set_headerView source
fastly::expected<Request> fastly::http::Request::with_set_header(std::string_view name, std::string_view value) &&
Builder-style equivalent of
Request::set_header().
Parameters
- name: std::string_view
- value: std::string_view
Returns
with_stale_while_revalidateView source
Builder-style equivalent of
Request::set_stale_while_revalidate().
Parameters
- swr: uint32_t
Returns
with_surrogate_keyView source
fastly::expected<Request> fastly::http::Request::with_surrogate_key(std::string_view sk) &&
Builder-style equivalent of
Request::set_surrogate_key().
Parameters
- sk: std::string_view
Returns
with_ttlView source
Builder-style equivalent of
Request::set_ttl().
Parameters
- ttl: uint32_t
Returns
with_urlView source
fastly::expected<Request> fastly::http::Request::with_url(std::string_view url) &&
Builder-style equivalent of
Request::set_url().
Parameters
- url: std::string_view
Returns
with_versionView source
Request fastly::http::Request::with_version(Version version) &&
Builder-style equivalent of
Request::set_version().
Parameters
- version: Version
Returns