An HTTP response, including body, headers, and status code.

Sending to the client

Each execution of a Compute program may send a single response back to the client:

If no response is explicitly sent by the program, a default 200 OK response is sent.

Creation and conversion

Responses can be created programmatically:

Responses are also returned from backend requests:

Builder-style methods

Response can be used as a builder, allowing responses to be constructed and used through method chaining. Methods with the with_ name prefix, such as Response::with_header() , return std::move(*this) to allow chaining. The builder style is typically most useful when constructing and using a response in a single expression. For example:

Setter methods