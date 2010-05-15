Get the standardised reason-phrase for this status code.

This is mostly here for servers writing responses, but could potentially have application at other times.

The reason phrase is defined as being exclusively for human readers. You should avoid deriving any meaning from it at all costs.

Bear in mind also that in HTTP/2.0 and HTTP/3.0 the reason phrase is abolished from transmission, and so this canonical reason phrase really is the only reason phrase you’ll find.

Example