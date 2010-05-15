StatusCode
Include
fastly/http/status_code.h to use this class.
Constructor
Overload 1 of 2
fastly::http::StatusCode::StatusCode() = default
Overload 2 of 2View source
Creates a new StatusCode. Panics if the code is out of range.
Parameters
- code: uint16_t
Constants
CONTINUEconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
100 Continue RFC9110, Section 15.2.1
SWITCHING_PROTOCOLSconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
101 Switching Protocols RFC9110, Section 15.2.2
PROCESSINGconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
102 Processing RFC2518, Section 10.1
OKconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
200 OK RFC9110, Section 15.3.1
CREATEDconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
201 Created RFC9110, Section 15.3.2
ACCEPTEDconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
202 Accepted RFC9110, Section 15.3.3
NON_AUTHORITATIVE_INFORMATIONconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
203 Non-Authoritative Information RFC9110, Section 15.3.4
NO_CONTENTconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
204 No Content RFC9110, Section 15.3.5
RESET_CONTENTconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
205 Reset Content RFC9110, Section 15.3.6
PARTIAL_CONTENTconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
206 Partial Content RFC9110, Section 15.3.7
MULTI_STATUSconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
207 Multi-Status RFC4918, Section 11.1
ALREADY_REPORTEDconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
208 Already Reported RFC5842, Section 7.1
IM_USEDconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
226 IM Used RFC3229, Section 10.4.1
MULTIPLE_CHOICESconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
300 Multiple Choices RFC9110, Section 15.4.1
MOVED_PERMANENTLYconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
301 Moved Permanently RFC9110, Section 15.4.2
FOUNDconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
302 Found RFC9110, Section 15.4.3
SEE_OTHERconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
303 See Other RFC9110, Section 15.4.4
NOT_MODIFIEDconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
304 Not Modified RFC9110, Section 15.4.5
USE_PROXYconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
305 Use Proxy RFC9110, Section 15.4.6
TEMPORARY_REDIRECTconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
307 Temporary Redirect RFC9110, Section 15.4.7
PERMANENT_REDIRECTconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
308 Permanent Redirect RFC9110, Section 15.4.8
BAD_REQUESTconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
400 Bad Request RFC9110, Section 15.5.1
UNAUTHORIZEDconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
401 Unauthorized RFC9110, Section 15.5.2
PAYMENT_REQUIREDconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
402 Payment Required RFC9110, Section 15.5.3
FORBIDDENconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
403 Forbidden RFC9110, Section 15.5.4
NOT_FOUNDconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
404 Not Found RFC9110, Section 15.5.5
METHOD_NOT_ALLOWEDconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
405 Method Not Allowed RFC9110, Section 15.5.6
NOT_ACCEPTABLEconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
406 Not Acceptable RFC9110, Section 15.5.7
PROXY_AUTHENTICATION_REQUIREDconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
407 Proxy Authentication Required RFC9110, Section 15.5.8
REQUEST_TIMEOUTconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
408 Request Timeout RFC9110, Section 15.5.9
CONFLICTconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
409 Conflict RFC9110, Section 15.5.10
GONEconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
410 Gone RFC9110, Section 15.5.11
LENGTH_REQUIREDconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
411 Length Required RFC9110, Section 15.5.12
PRECONDITION_FAILEDconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
412 Precondition Failed RFC9110, Section 15.5.13
PAYLOAD_TOO_LARGEconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
413 Payload Too Large RFC9110, Section 15.5.14
URI_TOO_LONGconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
414 URI Too Long RFC9110, Section 15.5.15
UNSUPPORTED_MEDIA_TYPEconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
415 Unsupported Media Type RFC9110, Section 15.5.16
RANGE_NOT_SATISFIABLEconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
416 Range Not Satisfiable RFC9110, Section 15.5.17
EXPECTATION_FAILEDconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
417 Expectation Failed RFC9110, Section 15.5.18
IM_A_TEAPOTconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
418 I'm a teapot [curiously not registered by IANA but RFC2324, Section 2.3.2]
MISDIRECTED_REQUESTconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
421 Misdirected Request RFC9110, Section 15.5.20
UNPROCESSABLE_ENTITYconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
422 Unprocessable Entity RFC9110, Section 15.5.21
LOCKEDconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
423 Locked RFC4918, Section 11.3
FAILED_DEPENDENCYconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
424 Failed Dependency RFC4918, Section 11.4
TOO_EARLYconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
425 Too early RFC8470, Section 5.2
UPGRADE_REQUIREDconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
426 Upgrade Required RFC9110, Section 15.5.22
PRECONDITION_REQUIREDconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
428 Precondition Required RFC6585, Section 3
TOO_MANY_REQUESTSconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
429 Too Many Requests RFC6585, Section 4
REQUEST_HEADER_FIELDS_TOO_LARGEconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
431 Request Header Fields Too Large RFC6585, Section 5
UNAVAILABLE_FOR_LEGAL_REASONSconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
451 Unavailable For Legal Reasons RFC7725, Section 3
INTERNAL_SERVER_ERRORconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
500 Internal Server Error RFC9110, Section 15.6.1
NOT_IMPLEMENTEDconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
501 Not Implemented RFC9110, Section 15.6.2
BAD_GATEWAYconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
502 Bad Gateway RFC9110, Section 15.6.3
SERVICE_UNAVAILABLEconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
503 Service Unavailable RFC9110, Section 15.6.4
GATEWAY_TIMEOUTconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
504 Gateway Timeout RFC9110, Section 15.6.5
HTTP_VERSION_NOT_SUPPORTEDconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
505 HTTP Version Not Supported RFC9110, Section 15.6.6
VARIANT_ALSO_NEGOTIATESconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
506 Variant Also Negotiates RFC2295, Section 8.1
INSUFFICIENT_STORAGEconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
507 Insufficient Storage RFC4918, Section 11.5
LOOP_DETECTEDconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
508 Loop Detected RFC5842, Section 7.2
NOT_EXTENDEDconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
510 Not Extended RFC2774, Section 7
NETWORK_AUTHENTICATION_REQUIREDconst StatusCoderead-onlyView source
511 Network Authentication Required RFC6585, Section 6
Methods
as_codeView source
Returns the
uint16_t corresponding to this
StatusCode.
Returns
canonical_reasonView source
tl::expected<std::optional<std::string>, fastly::FastlyError> fastly::http::StatusCode::canonical_reason()
Get the standardised
reason-phrase for this status code.
This is mostly here for servers writing responses, but could potentially have application at other times.
The reason phrase is defined as being exclusively for human readers. You should avoid deriving any meaning from it at all costs.
Bear in mind also that in HTTP/2.0 and HTTP/3.0 the reason phrase is abolished from transmission, and so this canonical reason phrase really is the only reason phrase you’ll find.
Example
Returns
auto status{fastly::http::StatusCode::OK};assert(status.canonical_reason() == std::optional("OK"s)));
from_codeView source
Converts a uint16_t to a status code, returning it wrapped in an
std::optional.
The method validates the correctness of the supplied uint16_t. It must be greater or equal to 100 and less than 1000, or this method will return
std::nullopt.
Parameters
- code: uint16_t
Returns
is_client_errorView source
bool fastly::http::StatusCode::is_client_error()
Check if status is within 400-499.
Returns
is_informationalView source
bool fastly::http::StatusCode::is_informational()
Check if status is within 100-199.
Returns
is_redirectionView source
bool fastly::http::StatusCode::is_redirection()
Check if status is within 300-399.
Returns
is_server_errorView source
bool fastly::http::StatusCode::is_server_error()
Check if status is within 500-599.
Returns
is_successView source
bool fastly::http::StatusCode::is_success()
Check if status is within 200-299.
Returns
operator boolView source
explicit fastly::http::StatusCode::operator bool() const = delete
operator!=View source
constexpr constexpr bool fastly::http::StatusCode::operator!=(StatusCode a) const
Parameters
- a: StatusCode
Returns
operator==View source
constexpr constexpr bool fastly::http::StatusCode::operator==(StatusCode a) const
Parameters
- a: StatusCode
Returns