StreamingBody
Include
fastly/http/body.h to use this class.
Extends std::ostream, std::streambuf.
Constructor
fastly::http::StreamingBody::StreamingBody(StreamingBody &&other)
Parameters
- other: StreamingBody &&
Methods
appendView source
Parameters
- other: Body
Returns
void
append_trailerView source
fastly::expected<void> fastly::http::StreamingBody::append_trailer(std::string_view header_name, std::string_view header_value)
Parameters
- header_name: std::string_view
- header_value: std::string_view
Returns
fastly::expected<void>
finishView source
fastly::expected<void> fastly::http::StreamingBody::finish()
Returns
fastly::expected<void>
writeView source
Parameters
- buf: uint8_t *
- bufsize: size_t
Returns
fastly::expected<size_t>