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StreamingBody

Classin httpcompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0View source

Include fastly/http/body.h to use this class.

Extends std::ostream, std::streambuf.

Constructor

View source
fastly::http::StreamingBody::StreamingBody(StreamingBody &&other)

Parameters

other: StreamingBody &&

Methods

append

View source
void fastly::http::StreamingBody::append(Body other)

Parameters

other: Body

Returns

void

append_trailer

View source
fastly::expected<void> fastly::http::StreamingBody::append_trailer(std::string_view header_name, std::string_view header_value)

Parameters

header_name: std::string_view
header_value: std::string_view

Returns

fastly::expected<void>

finish

View source
fastly::expected<void> fastly::http::StreamingBody::finish()

Returns

fastly::expected<void>

write

View source
fastly::expected<size_t> fastly::http::StreamingBody::write(uint8_t *buf, size_t bufsize)

Parameters

buf: uint8_t *
bufsize: size_t

Returns

fastly::expected<size_t>
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