select
std::pair<fastly::expected<Response>, std::vector<PendingRequest>> fastly::http::request::select(std::vector<PendingRequest> &reqs)
Given a collection of
PendingRequests, block until the result of one of the requests is ready.
Returns an
std::pair of
<result, remaining>, where:
resultis the result of the request that became ready.
remainingis a vector containing all of the requests that did not become ready. The order of the requests in this vector is not guaranteed to match the order of the requests in the argument collection.
Panics
Panics if the argument collection is empty, or contains too many requests.
Parameters
- reqs: std::vector &<PendingRequest>
Returns
std::pair<fastly::expected<fastly::http::Response>, std::vector<PendingRequest>>