kv_store
fastly::kv_store
Structs
|ListModeEventual
|ListModeOther
|ListModeStrong
|PendingEraseHandle
|A handle to a pending asynchronous erase returned by
EraseBuilder::execute_async().
|PendingInsertHandle
|A handle to a pending asynchronous insert returned by
InsertBuilder::execute_async().
|PendingListHandle
|A handle to a pending asynchronous list returned by
ListBuilder::execute_async().
|PendingLookupHandle
|A handle to a pending asynchronous lookup returned by
LookupBuilder::execute_async().