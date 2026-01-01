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kv_store

Modulecompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0

fastly::kv_store

Structs

ListModeEventual
ListModeOther
ListModeStrong
PendingEraseHandleA handle to a pending asynchronous erase returned by EraseBuilder::execute_async().
PendingInsertHandleA handle to a pending asynchronous insert returned by InsertBuilder::execute_async().
PendingListHandleA handle to a pending asynchronous list returned by ListBuilder::execute_async().
PendingLookupHandleA handle to a pending asynchronous lookup returned by LookupBuilder::execute_async().

Classes

EraseBuilder
InsertBuilder
KVStore
KVStoreError
ListBuilder
ListPage
ListResponse
LookupBuilder
LookupResponse

Type aliases

expected
InsertMode
ListMode
unexpected
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