KVStore
Include
fastly/kv_store.h to use this class.
Methods
build_eraseView source
Create a buildable erase request for the KV Store. When the desired configuration has been set, execute the erase and wait for the response.
Returns
build_insertView source
Create a buildable insert request for the KV Store. When the desired configuration has been set, execute the insert and wait for the response.
Returns
build_listView source
Create a buildable list request for the KV Store. When the desired configuration has been set, execute the list and wait for the response.
Returns
build_lookupView source
Returns
eraseView source
Erase a value in the KV Store.
Parameters
- key: std::string_view
Returns
insertView source
Insert a value into the KV Store.
If the store already contained a value for this key, it will be overwritten. Returns an error if the value cannot be inserted.
Parameters
- key: std::string_view
- value: Body
Returns
listView source
List keys in the KV Store.
Returns
lookupView source
Parameters
- key: std::string_view
Returns
openstaticView source
Opens a key-value store with the given name.
Returns an error if the store cannot be opened.
Parameters
- name: std::string_view
Returns
pending_erase_waitView source
expected fastly::kv_store::KVStore::pending_erase_wait(PendingEraseHandle pending_erase_handle) const
Erase a value in the KV Store.
Parameters
- pending_erase_handle: PendingEraseHandle
Returns
pending_insert_waitView source
expected fastly::kv_store::KVStore::pending_insert_wait(PendingInsertHandle pending_insert_handle) const
Insert a value in the KV Store.
Parameters
- pending_insert_handle: PendingInsertHandle
Returns
pending_list_waitView source
expected<ListPage> fastly::kv_store::KVStore::pending_list_wait(PendingListHandle pending_request_handle) const
Wait on a pending list operation.
Parameters
- pending_request_handle: PendingListHandle
Returns
pending_lookup_waitView source
expected<LookupResponse> fastly::kv_store::KVStore::pending_lookup_wait(PendingLookupHandle pending_request_handle) const
Look up a value in the KV Store.
Parameters
- pending_request_handle: PendingLookupHandle
Returns