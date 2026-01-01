KVStoreError
Include
fastly/kv_store.h to use this class.
Constructor
Overload 1 of 2
View source
fastly::kv_store::KVStoreError::KVStoreError(fastly::sys::kv_store::KVStoreError *e)
Parameters
- e: fastly::sys::kv_store::KVStoreError *
Overload 2 of 2
View source
fastly::kv_store::KVStoreError::KVStoreError(rust::Box<fastly::sys::kv_store::KVStoreError> e)
Parameters
- e: rust::Box<fastly::sys::kv_store::KVStoreError>
Methods
error_codeView source
KVStoreErrorCode fastly::kv_store::KVStoreError::error_code()
Returns
KVStoreErrorCode
error_msgView source
std::string fastly::kv_store::KVStoreError::error_msg()
Returns
std::string