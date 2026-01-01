  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Compute
  4. Language SDKs
  5. C++
  6. fastly
  7. kv_store

KVStoreError

Classin kv_storecompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0View source

Include fastly/kv_store.h to use this class.

Constructor

Overload 1 of 2

fastly::kv_store::KVStoreError::KVStoreError(fastly::sys::kv_store::KVStoreError *e)
View source

Parameters

e: fastly::sys::kv_store::KVStoreError *

Overload 2 of 2

fastly::kv_store::KVStoreError::KVStoreError(rust::Box<fastly::sys::kv_store::KVStoreError> e)
View source

Parameters

e: rust::Box<fastly::sys::kv_store::KVStoreError>

Methods

error_code

View source
KVStoreErrorCode fastly::kv_store::KVStoreError::error_code()

Returns

KVStoreErrorCode

error_msg

View source
std::string fastly::kv_store::KVStoreError::error_msg()

Returns

std::string
Fastly
© Fastly 2026