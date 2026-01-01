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ListBuilder

Classin kv_storecompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0View source

Include fastly/kv_store.h to use this class.

Methods

cursor

View source
ListBuilder fastly::kv_store::ListBuilder::cursor(const std::string &cursor) &&

Change the cursor of the request.

Parameters

cursor: const std::string &

Returns

ListBuilder

eventual_consistency

View source
ListBuilder fastly::kv_store::ListBuilder::eventual_consistency() &&

Rather than read data from the primary data source, which is slower but strongly consistent (strong, the default), instead read a local copy if available, which offers higher speed and may be a few seconds out of date (eventual).

Returns

ListBuilder

execute

View source
expected<ListPage> fastly::kv_store::ListBuilder::execute() &&

Initiate and wait on a list of values in the KV Store.

Returns

expected<ListPage>

execute_async

View source
expected<PendingListHandle> fastly::kv_store::ListBuilder::execute_async() const

Initiate async list of values in the KV Store.

Returns

expected<PendingListHandle>

iter

View source
ListResponse fastly::kv_store::ListBuilder::iter() &&

Produce a new ListResponse, which can be used as an iterator for chunked list operations.

Returns

ListResponse

limit

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ListBuilder fastly::kv_store::ListBuilder::limit(std::uint32_t limit) &&

Set the maximum number of items included in the response.

Parameters

limit: std::uint32_t

Returns

ListBuilder

prefix

View source
ListBuilder fastly::kv_store::ListBuilder::prefix(const std::string &prefix) &&

Set the prefix match for items to include in the resultset.

Parameters

prefix: const std::string &

Returns

ListBuilder
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