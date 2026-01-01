ListBuilder
Include
fastly/kv_store.h to use this class.
Methods
cursorView source
Change the cursor of the request.
Parameters
- cursor: const std::string &
Returns
eventual_consistencyView source
ListBuilder fastly::kv_store::ListBuilder::eventual_consistency() &&
Rather than read data from the primary data source, which is slower but strongly consistent (strong, the default), instead read a local copy if available, which offers higher speed and may be a few seconds out of date (eventual).
Returns
executeView source
Initiate and wait on a list of values in the KV Store.
Returns
execute_asyncView source
Initiate async list of values in the KV Store.
Returns
iterView source
Produce a new
ListResponse, which can be used as an iterator for chunked list operations.
Returns
limitView source
ListBuilder fastly::kv_store::ListBuilder::limit(std::uint32_t limit) &&
Set the maximum number of items included in the response.
Parameters
- limit: std::uint32_t
Returns
prefixView source
Set the prefix match for items to include in the resultset.
Parameters
- prefix: const std::string &
Returns