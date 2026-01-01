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ListPage

Classin kv_storecompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0View source

Include fastly/kv_store.h to use this class.

Methods

into_keys

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std::vector<std::string> fastly::kv_store::ListPage::into_keys()

Returns a vector of the listed keys in the current page, consuming the page.

Returns

std::vector<std::string>

keys

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std::vector<std::string> fastly::kv_store::ListPage::keys() const

Returns a vector of the listed keys in the current page.

Returns

std::vector<std::string>

limit

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std::uint32_t fastly::kv_store::ListPage::limit() const

Returns the limit used in the List operation.

Returns

std::uint32_t

mode

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ListMode fastly::kv_store::ListPage::mode() const

Returns the mode used in the List operation.

Returns

ListMode

next_cursor

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std::optional<std::string> fastly::kv_store::ListPage::next_cursor() const

Returns the next cursor of the List operation.

Returns

std::optional<std::string>

prefix

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std::optional<std::string> fastly::kv_store::ListPage::prefix() const

Returns the prefix used in the List operation.

Returns

std::optional<std::string>
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