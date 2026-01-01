ListPage
Include
fastly/kv_store.h to use this class.
Methods
into_keysView source
std::vector<std::string> fastly::kv_store::ListPage::into_keys()
Returns a vector of the listed keys in the current page, consuming the page.
Returns
std::vector<std::string>
keysView source
std::vector<std::string> fastly::kv_store::ListPage::keys() const
Returns a vector of the listed keys in the current page.
Returns
std::vector<std::string>
limitView source
std::uint32_t fastly::kv_store::ListPage::limit() const
Returns the limit used in the List operation.
Returns
std::uint32_t
modeView source
Returns the mode used in the List operation.
Returns
next_cursorView source
std::optional<std::string> fastly::kv_store::ListPage::next_cursor() const
Returns the next cursor of the List operation.
Returns
std::optional<std::string>
prefixView source
std::optional<std::string> fastly::kv_store::ListPage::prefix() const
Returns the prefix used in the List operation.
Returns
std::optional<std::string>