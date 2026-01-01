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LookupResponse

Classin kv_storecompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0View source

Include fastly/kv_store.h to use this class.

Methods

current_generation

View source
std::uint64_t fastly::kv_store::LookupResponse::current_generation() const

Reads the generation of the KVStore item.

Returns

std::uint64_t

metadata

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std::optional<std::vector<std::uint8_t>> fastly::kv_store::LookupResponse::metadata() const

Reads the metadata of the KVStore item.

Returns

std::optional<std::vector<std::uint8_t>>

take_body

View source
Body fastly::kv_store::LookupResponse::take_body()

Returns the body, making the LookupResponse bodyless.

Returns

Body

take_body_bytes

View source
std::vector<uint8_t> fastly::kv_store::LookupResponse::take_body_bytes()

Converts the body into a byte vector, making the LookupResponse bodyless.

Returns

std::vector<uint8_t>

try_take_body

View source
std::optional<Body> fastly::kv_store::LookupResponse::try_take_body()

Returns the body if it exists, making the LookupResponse bodyless. Otherwise returns std::nullopt.

Returns

std::optional<Body>
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