LookupResponse
Include
fastly/kv_store.h to use this class.
Methods
current_generationView source
std::uint64_t fastly::kv_store::LookupResponse::current_generation() const
Reads the generation of the
KVStore item.
Returns
std::uint64_t
metadataView source
std::optional<std::vector<std::uint8_t>> fastly::kv_store::LookupResponse::metadata() const
Reads the metadata of the
KVStore item.
Returns
std::optional<std::vector<std::uint8_t>>
take_bodyView source
Returns the body, making the
LookupResponse bodyless.
Returns
take_body_bytesView source
Converts the body into a byte vector, making the
LookupResponse bodyless.
Returns
std::vector<uint8_t>
try_take_bodyView source
Returns the body if it exists, making the
LookupResponse bodyless. Otherwise returns
std::nullopt.
Returns
std::optional<Body>