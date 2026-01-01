Set the default endpoint for all messages of the given level.

The default endpoint is used when the logging statement does not use one of the _to -suffixed functions.

This overrides any previous default endpoints set for this level, either by this method or by LoggerBuilder::default_endpoint() .

Note: Unlike most/all other functions in this module, the level is actually a fastly::log::LogLevel , not a fastly::log::LogLevelFilter , and refers to a specific level, not a range.

Example