debug_to
template<typename... Args> void fastly::log::debug_to(std::string_view dest, std::format_string<Args...> fmt, Args &&...args)
Send a Debug-level message to a specified configured endpoint. Supports C++20 format strings.
Logging must be initialized in order for this to do anything. See
init_simple() and
LoggerBuilder for more information.
Example
Parameters
- dest: std::string_view
- fmt: std::format_string<Args...>
- args: Args &&...
Returns
void
fastly::log::LoggerBuilder() .default_endpoint("my_default_logs") .endpoint("my_other_endpoint") .init();fastly::log::debug("Whoops");fastly::log::debug_to("my_other_endpoint", "my name is {}", user->name());