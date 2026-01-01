error
template<typename... Args> void fastly::log::error(std::format_string<Args...> fmt, Args &&...args)
Send an Error-level message to the configured default endpoint. Supports C++20 format strings.
Logging must be initialized in order for this to do anything. See
init_simple() and
LoggerBuilder for more information.
Example
Parameters
- fmt: std::format_string<Args...>
- args: Args &&...
Returns
void
fastly::log::init_simple("my_log_endpoint");fastly::log::error("my name is {}", user->name());