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init_simple

Functionin logcompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0

Initialize logging with a single endpoint filtered by log level.

For advanced configuration, see the LoggerBuilder class, and the module-level documentation.

Overload 1 of 4

void fastly::log::init_simple(Endpoint endpoint, LogLevelFilter level)
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Initialize logging with a single endpoint filtered by log level.

For advanced configuration, see the LoggerBuilder class, and the module-level documentation.

Parameters

endpoint: Endpoint
level: LogLevelFilter

Returns

void
fastly::log::init_simple("my_endpoint", fastly::log::LogLevelFilter::Warn);
fastly::log::warn("This will be written to my_endpoint...");
fastly::log::info("...but this won't");

Overload 2 of 4

void fastly::log::init_simple(std::string_view endpoint, LogLevelFilter level)
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Parameters

endpoint: std::string_view
level: LogLevelFilter

Returns

void

Overload 3 of 4

void fastly::log::init_simple(Endpoint endpoint)
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Parameters

endpoint: Endpoint

Returns

void

Overload 4 of 4

void fastly::log::init_simple(std::string_view endpoint)
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Parameters

endpoint: std::string_view

Returns

void
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