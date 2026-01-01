init_simple
Initialize logging with a single endpoint filtered by log level.
For advanced configuration, see the
LoggerBuilder class, and the module-level documentation.
Overload 1 of 4View source
Initialize logging with a single endpoint filtered by log level.
For advanced configuration, see the
LoggerBuilder class, and the module-level documentation.
Parameters
- endpoint: Endpoint
- level: LogLevelFilter
Returns
void
fastly::log::init_simple("my_endpoint", fastly::log::LogLevelFilter::Warn);fastly::log::warn("This will be written to my_endpoint...");fastly::log::info("...but this won't");
Overload 2 of 4View source
Parameters
- endpoint: std::string_view
- level: LogLevelFilter
Returns
void
Overload 3 of 4View source
Parameters
- endpoint: Endpoint
Returns
void
Overload 4 of 4
View source
void fastly::log::init_simple(std::string_view endpoint)
Parameters
- endpoint: std::string_view
Returns
void