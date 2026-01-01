  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Compute
  4. Language SDKs
  5. C++
  6. fastly
  7. log

max_level

Functionin logcompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0View source
LogLevelFilter fastly::log::max_level()

Returns the current maximum log level.

The maximum log level is set by the set_max_level() function.

Returns

LogLevelFilter
Fastly
© Fastly 2026