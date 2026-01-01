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set_max_level

Functionin logcompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0View source
void fastly::log::set_max_level(LogLevelFilter level)

Set the global maximum log level.

Parameters

level: LogLevelFilter

Returns

void
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