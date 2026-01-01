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trace_to

Functionin logcompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0View source
template<typename... Args> void fastly::log::trace_to(std::string_view dest, std::format_string<Args...> fmt, Args &&...args)

Send a Trace-level message to a specified configured endpoint. Supports C++20 format strings.

Logging must be initialized in order for this to do anything. See init_simple() and LoggerBuilder for more information.

Example

Parameters

dest: std::string_view
fmt: std::format_string<Args...>
args: Args &&...

Returns

void
fastly::log::LoggerBuilder()
    .default_endpoint("my_default_logs")
    .endpoint("my_other_endpoint")
    .init();
fastly::log::trace("Whoops");
fastly::log::trace_to("my_other_endpoint", "my name is {}", user->name());
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