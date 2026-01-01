Secret
Include
fastly/secret_store.h to use this class.
A secret from a secret store.
A secret name has a maximum length of 255 bytes and must contain only letters, numbers, dashes (-), underscores (_), and periods (.).
A secret value has a maximum length of 64 KiB.
Methods
from_bytesView source
Create a new "Secret" from the given memory. This is not the suggested way to create
Secrets; instead, we suggest using
SecretStore::get. This secret will NOT be shared with other sessions.
This method can be used for data that should be secret, but is being obtained by some other means than the secret store. New "ecrets" created this way use plaintext/ only, and live in the session's memory unencrypted for much longer than secrets generated by
SecretStore::get. They should thus only be used in situations in which an API requires a
Secret, but you cannot (for whatever reason) use a
SecretStore to store them. As the early note says, this
Secret will be local to the current session, and will not be shared with other sessions of this service.
Parameters
- data: std::vector<uint8_t>
Returns
plaintextView source
std::string fastly::secret_store::Secret::plaintext()
Read the plaintext contents of a secret into memory as a byte buffer.
Once a secret is read into memory, a secret's contents can be repeatedly accessed cheaply.
Examples
Check if
fastly::http::HeaderValue matches the contents of a secret.
Returns
auto secret{secret_store.get("example").value()};auto header{request.get_header("example").value()};if (secret.plaintext() == header) { std::cout << "you have guessed correctly!";}