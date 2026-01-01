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SecretStore

Classin secret_storecompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0View source

Include fastly/secret_store.h to use this class.

A Compute Secret Store.

A secret store name has a maximum length of 255 bytes and must contain only letters, numbers, dashes (-), underscores (_), and periods (.).

Methods

contains

View source
fastly::expected<bool> fastly::secret_store::SecretStore::contains(std::string_view key)

Return true if the secret store contains a secret with the given.

name.

Parameters

key: std::string_view

Returns

fastly::expected<bool>

get

View source
fastly::expected<std::optional<Secret>> fastly::secret_store::SecretStore::get(std::string_view key)

Lookup a Secret by name in this secret store.

Returns std::optional<Secret> if the secret is found, and std::nullopt if the secret was not found.

Parameters

key: std::string_view

Returns

fastly::expected<std::optional<Secret>>

open

staticView source
static fastly::expected<SecretStore> fastly::secret_store::SecretStore::open(std::string_view name)

Parameters

name: std::string_view

Returns

fastly::expected<SecretStore>
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