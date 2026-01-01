SecretStore
Include
fastly/secret_store.h to use this class.
A Compute Secret Store.
A secret store name has a maximum length of 255 bytes and must contain only letters, numbers, dashes (-), underscores (_), and periods (.).
Methods
containsView source
fastly::expected<bool> fastly::secret_store::SecretStore::contains(std::string_view key)
Return true if the secret store contains a secret with the given.
name.
Parameters
- key: std::string_view
Returns
fastly::expected<bool>
getView source
fastly::expected<std::optional<Secret>> fastly::secret_store::SecretStore::get(std::string_view key)
Lookup a
Secret by name in this secret store.
Returns
std::optional<Secret> if the secret is found, and
std::nullopt if the secret was not found.
Parameters
- key: std::string_view
Returns
fastly::expected<std::optional<Secret>>
openstaticView source
static fastly::expected<SecretStore> fastly::secret_store::SecretStore::open(std::string_view name)
Parameters
- name: std::string_view
Returns
fastly::expected<SecretStore>