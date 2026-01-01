InspectConfig
Include
fastly/security.h to use this class.
Configuration for inspecting a
Request using Security.
Constructor
fastly::security::InspectConfig::InspectConfig() = default
Create a new default
InspectConfig
Methods
buffer_sizeView source
const std::optional<std::size_t> & fastly::security::InspectConfig::buffer_size() const
Returns
const std::optional &<std::size_t>
client_ipView source
const std::optional<std::string> & fastly::security::InspectConfig::client_ip() const
Returns
const std::optional &<std::string>
corpView source
const std::optional<std::string> & fastly::security::InspectConfig::corp() const
Returns
const std::optional &<std::string>
with_buffer_sizeView source
InspectConfig fastly::security::InspectConfig::with_buffer_size(std::size_t size) &&
Set a buffer size for the response.
Parameters
- size: std::size_t
Returns
with_client_ipView source
InspectConfig fastly::security::InspectConfig::with_client_ip(std::string ip) &&
Specify an explicity client IP address to inspect. By default, inspect will use the IP address that made the request to the running Compute service, but you may want to use a different IP when service chaining or if requests are proxied from outside of Fastly’s network.
Parameters
- ip: std::string
Returns
with_corpView source
InspectConfig fastly::security::InspectConfig::with_corp(std::string name) &&
Set a corp name for the configuration.
Parameters
- name: std::string
Returns
with_workspaceView source
InspectConfig fastly::security::InspectConfig::with_workspace(std::string name) &&
Set a workspace name for the configuration.
Parameters
- name: std::string
Returns
workspaceView source
const std::optional<std::string> & fastly::security::InspectConfig::workspace() const
Returns
const std::optional &<std::string>