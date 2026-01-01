  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Compute
  4. Language SDKs
  5. C++
  6. fastly
  7. security

InspectConfig

Classin securitycompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0View source

Include fastly/security.h to use this class.

Configuration for inspecting a Request using Security.

Constructor

View source
fastly::security::InspectConfig::InspectConfig() = default

Create a new default InspectConfig

Methods

buffer_size

View source
const std::optional<std::size_t> & fastly::security::InspectConfig::buffer_size() const

Returns

const std::optional &<std::size_t>

client_ip

View source
const std::optional<std::string> & fastly::security::InspectConfig::client_ip() const

Returns

const std::optional &<std::string>

corp

View source
const std::optional<std::string> & fastly::security::InspectConfig::corp() const

Returns

const std::optional &<std::string>

with_buffer_size

View source
InspectConfig fastly::security::InspectConfig::with_buffer_size(std::size_t size) &&

Set a buffer size for the response.

Parameters

size: std::size_t

Returns

InspectConfig

with_client_ip

View source
InspectConfig fastly::security::InspectConfig::with_client_ip(std::string ip) &&

Specify an explicity client IP address to inspect. By default, inspect will use the IP address that made the request to the running Compute service, but you may want to use a different IP when service chaining or if requests are proxied from outside of Fastly’s network.

Parameters

ip: std::string

Returns

InspectConfig

with_corp

View source
InspectConfig fastly::security::InspectConfig::with_corp(std::string name) &&

Set a corp name for the configuration.

Parameters

name: std::string

Returns

InspectConfig

with_workspace

View source
InspectConfig fastly::security::InspectConfig::with_workspace(std::string name) &&

Set a workspace name for the configuration.

Parameters

name: std::string

Returns

InspectConfig

workspace

View source
const std::optional<std::string> & fastly::security::InspectConfig::workspace() const

Returns

const std::optional &<std::string>
Fastly
© Fastly 2026