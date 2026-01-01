Go SDK reference
Complete API reference for the Fastly Compute Go SDK, generated from the SDK source.
This reference is generated from the Go SDK's own source, so it always describes the released version shown below. For task-based guidance, see the Compute developer guides.
Packages
compute-sdk-go
Go SDK for building Fastly Compute applications with Go and TinyGo
|acl
|Package acl provides access to Fastly ACLs.
|compute
|Useful functions for interacting with the compute instance runtime.
|configstore
|Package configstore provides a read-only interface to config stores. Refer to https://developer.fastly.com/reference/api/services/resources/config-store/ for more information.
|device
|Package device provides device dection based on the User-Agent header.
|edgedict
|Package edgedict provides a read-only interface to edge dictionaries. Refer to https://developer.fastly.com/reference/api/dictionaries/ for more information.
|erl
|Package erl provides Edge Rate Limiting functionality.
|fsthttp
|Package fsthttp provides HTTP functionality for Fastly's Compute environment.
|fsttest
|geo
|Package geo provides access to the geographic data for IP addresses.
|kvstore
|Package kvstore provides access to Fastly KV stores.
|objectstore
|Deprecated: Use the kvstore package instead.
|purge
|Package purge provides cache purging operations for Fastly Compute.
|rtlog
|Package rtlog provides an interface to real-time logging endpoints. Refer to https://developer.fastly.com/reference/api/logging/ for more information.
|secretstore
|Package secretstore provides a read-only interface to Fastly Compute Secret Stores.
|shielding
|x
|Package x contains temporary and/or experimental sub-packages. Functionality
under
x should be considered unstable. Each package in
x should replicate
this warning and explain any additional use considerations. There is
intentionally no source code in
x itself.