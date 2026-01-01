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Go SDK reference

Complete API reference for the Fastly Compute Go SDK, generated from the SDK source.

This reference is generated from the Go SDK's own source, so it always describes the released version shown below. For task-based guidance, see the Compute developer guides.

Packages

compute-sdk-go

v1.10.0Source repositoryPackage page

Go SDK for building Fastly Compute applications with Go and TinyGo

aclPackage acl provides access to Fastly ACLs.
computeUseful functions for interacting with the compute instance runtime.
configstorePackage configstore provides a read-only interface to config stores. Refer to https://developer.fastly.com/reference/api/services/resources/config-store/ for more information.
devicePackage device provides device dection based on the User-Agent header.
edgedictPackage edgedict provides a read-only interface to edge dictionaries. Refer to https://developer.fastly.com/reference/api/dictionaries/ for more information.
erlPackage erl provides Edge Rate Limiting functionality.
fsthttpPackage fsthttp provides HTTP functionality for Fastly's Compute environment.
fsttest
geoPackage geo provides access to the geographic data for IP addresses.
kvstorePackage kvstore provides access to Fastly KV stores.
objectstoreDeprecated: Use the kvstore package instead.
purgePackage purge provides cache purging operations for Fastly Compute.
rtlogPackage rtlog provides an interface to real-time logging endpoints. Refer to https://developer.fastly.com/reference/api/logging/ for more information.
secretstorePackage secretstore provides a read-only interface to Fastly Compute Secret Stores.
shielding
xPackage x contains temporary and/or experimental sub-packages. Functionality under x should be considered unstable. Each package in x should replicate this warning and explain any additional use considerations. There is intentionally no source code in x itself.
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