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compute-sdk-go

pkg.go.dev
Packagecompute-sdk-go v1.10.0

github.com/fastly/compute-sdk-go

Go SDK for building Fastly Compute applications with Go and TinyGo

Modules

aclPackage acl provides access to Fastly ACLs.
cache/corePackage core provides the Fastly Core Cache API.
cache/simplePackage simple provides the Simple Cache API, a simplified interface to inserting and retrieving entries from Fastly's cache.
computeUseful functions for interacting with the compute instance runtime.
configstorePackage configstore provides a read-only interface to config stores. Refer to https://developer.fastly.com/reference/api/services/resources/config-store/ for more information.
devicePackage device provides device dection based on the User-Agent header.
edgedictPackage edgedict provides a read-only interface to edge dictionaries. Refer to https://developer.fastly.com/reference/api/dictionaries/ for more information.
erlPackage erl provides Edge Rate Limiting functionality.
fsthttpPackage fsthttp provides HTTP functionality for Fastly's Compute environment.
fsthttp/imageopto
fsttest
geoPackage geo provides access to the geographic data for IP addresses.
kvstorePackage kvstore provides access to Fastly KV stores.
objectstoreDeprecated: Use the kvstore package instead.
purgePackage purge provides cache purging operations for Fastly Compute.
rtlogPackage rtlog provides an interface to real-time logging endpoints. Refer to https://developer.fastly.com/reference/api/logging/ for more information.
secretstorePackage secretstore provides a read-only interface to Fastly Compute Secret Stores.
shielding
xPackage x contains temporary and/or experimental sub-packages. Functionality under x should be considered unstable. Each package in x should replicate this warning and explain any additional use considerations. There is intentionally no source code in x itself.
x/exp/handoffExperimental. This package is unstable and may change.
x/fstctxExperimental. This package is unstable and may change.
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