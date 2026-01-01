compute-sdk-go
github.com/fastly/compute-sdk-go
Go SDK for building Fastly Compute applications with Go and TinyGo
Modules
|acl
|Package acl provides access to Fastly ACLs.
|cache/core
|Package core provides the Fastly Core Cache API.
|cache/simple
|Package simple provides the Simple Cache API, a simplified interface to inserting and retrieving entries from Fastly's cache.
|compute
|Useful functions for interacting with the compute instance runtime.
|configstore
|Package configstore provides a read-only interface to config stores. Refer to https://developer.fastly.com/reference/api/services/resources/config-store/ for more information.
|device
|Package device provides device dection based on the User-Agent header.
|edgedict
|Package edgedict provides a read-only interface to edge dictionaries. Refer to https://developer.fastly.com/reference/api/dictionaries/ for more information.
|erl
|Package erl provides Edge Rate Limiting functionality.
|fsthttp
|Package fsthttp provides HTTP functionality for Fastly's Compute environment.
|fsthttp/imageopto
|fsttest
|geo
|Package geo provides access to the geographic data for IP addresses.
|kvstore
|Package kvstore provides access to Fastly KV stores.
|objectstore
|Deprecated: Use the kvstore package instead.
|purge
|Package purge provides cache purging operations for Fastly Compute.
|rtlog
|Package rtlog provides an interface to real-time logging endpoints. Refer to https://developer.fastly.com/reference/api/logging/ for more information.
|secretstore
|Package secretstore provides a read-only interface to Fastly Compute Secret Stores.
|shielding
|x
|Package x contains temporary and/or experimental sub-packages. Functionality
under
x should be considered unstable. Each package in
x should replicate
this warning and explain any additional use considerations. There is
intentionally no source code in
x itself.
|x/exp/handoff
|Experimental. This package is unstable and may change.
|x/fstctx
|Experimental. This package is unstable and may change.