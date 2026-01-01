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acl

pkg.go.dev
Modulecompute-sdk-go v1.10.0

github.com/fastly/compute-sdk-go/acl

Package acl provides access to Fastly ACLs.

See the Fastly ACL documentation for details.

Structs

HandleHandle is a handle for an ACL
ResponseResponse is an ACL lookup response

Functions

OpenOpen returns a handle to the named ACL.

Variables

ErrInvalidArgument

errorView source

Default: errors.New("acl: invalid argument")

ErrInvalidArgument indicates the IP address was invalid.

ErrInvalidHandle

errorView source

Default: errors.New("acl: invalid handle")

ErrInvalidHandle indicatest the ACL handle was invalid.

ErrInvalidResponseBody

errorView source

Default: errors.New("acl: invalid response body")

ErrInvalidResponseBody indicates the looup response body was invalid.

ErrNoContent

errorView source

Default: errors.New("acl: no content")

ErrNoContent indicates there was no entry for the provided IP address.

ErrNotFound

errorView source

Default: errors.New("acl: not found")

ErrNotFound indicates the requested ACL was not found.

ErrTooManyRequests

errorView source

Default: errors.New("acl: too many requests")

ErrTooManyRequests indicates too many requests were made.

ErrUnexpected

errorView source

Default: errors.New("acl: unexepected error")

ErrUnexpected indicates an unexpected error occurred.

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