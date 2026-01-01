acl
github.com/fastly/compute-sdk-go/acl
Package acl provides access to Fastly ACLs.
See the Fastly ACL documentation for details.
Functions
|Open
|Open returns a handle to the named ACL.
Variables
ErrInvalidArgumenterrorView source
Default:
errors.New("acl: invalid argument")
ErrInvalidArgument indicates the IP address was invalid.
ErrInvalidHandleerrorView source
Default:
errors.New("acl: invalid handle")
ErrInvalidHandle indicatest the ACL handle was invalid.
ErrInvalidResponseBodyerrorView source
Default:
errors.New("acl: invalid response body")
ErrInvalidResponseBody indicates the looup response body was invalid.
ErrNoContenterrorView source
Default:
errors.New("acl: no content")
ErrNoContent indicates there was no entry for the provided IP address.
ErrNotFounderrorView source
Default:
errors.New("acl: not found")
ErrNotFound indicates the requested ACL was not found.
ErrTooManyRequestserrorView source
Default:
errors.New("acl: too many requests")
ErrTooManyRequests indicates too many requests were made.
ErrUnexpectederrorView source
Default:
errors.New("acl: unexepected error")
ErrUnexpected indicates an unexpected error occurred.