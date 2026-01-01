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Response

pkg.go.dev
Structin aclcompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
type Response struct {
	Prefix string
	Action string
}

Response is an ACL lookup response

Fields

Prefix

string

Matching prefix in CIDR notation

Action

string

Associated prefix's action

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