Package core provides the Fastly Core Cache API.

This package exposes the primitive operations required to implement high-performance cache applications with advanced features such as request collapsing, streaming miss, revalidation, and surrogate key purging.

While this API contains affordances for some HTTP caching concepts such as Vary headers and stale-while-revalidate, this API is not suitable for HTTP caching out-of-the-box. Future SDK releases will add a more customizable HTTP Cache API with support for customizable read-through caching, freshness lifetime inference, conditional request evaluation, automatic revalidation, and more.

Cached items in this API consist of:

A cache key: up to 4096 bytes of arbtirary data that identify a cached object. The cache key may not uniquely identify an item; headers can be used to augment the key when multiple items are associated with the same key.

General metadata, such as expiry data (item age, when to expire, and surrogate keys for purging).

User-controlled metadata: arbitrary bytes stored alongside the cached object that can be updated when revalidating the cached object.

The object itself: arbitrary bytes read via an io.ReadCloser and written via a WriteCloseAbandoner.

In the simplest cases, the top-level Insert and Lookup functions are used for one-off operations on a cached object, and are appropriate when request collapsing and revalidation capabilities are not required.

The API also supports more complex uses via Transaction, which can collapse concurrent lookups to the same item, including coordinating revalidation.