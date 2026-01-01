Transaction represents a construct to coordinate concurrent actions for the same cache key.

Transactions incorporate concepts of request collapsing and revalidation, though at a lower level that does not automatically interpret HTTP semantics.

Request collapsing

If there are multiple concurrent calls to NewTransaction for the same object and that object is not present, only one of the callers will be instructed to insert the item into the cache as part of the transaction. The other callers will block until the metadata for the object has been inserted, and can then begin streaming its contents out of the cache at the same time that the inserting caller streams them into the cache.

Revalidation

Similarly, if an item is usable but stale, and multiple callers attempt a lookup concurrently, they will all be given access to the stale item, but only one will be designated to perform an update (or insertion) to freshen the item in the cache.