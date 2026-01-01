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PurgeOptions

pkg.go.dev
Structin simplecompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
type PurgeOptions struct {
	Scope PurgeScope
}

PurgeOptions controls the behavior of the Purge function.

Fields

Scope

PurgeScope
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