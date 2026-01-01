Get the amount of time taken on the vCPU.

The resulting time is millisecond-accurate, but we recommend against comparing the absolute values returned across different runs (or builds) of the program.

Because compute guests can run on a variety of different platforms, you should not necessarily expect these raw values to converge across different executions. Instead, we strongly recommend using this value to look at the relative cost of various operations in your code base, by taking the time before and after a particular operation and then dividing this by the total amount of vCPU time your program takes. The resulting percentage should be relatively stable across different platforms, and useful in doing A/B testing.