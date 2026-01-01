configstore
github.com/fastly/compute-sdk-go/configstore
Package configstore provides a read-only interface to config stores. Refer to https://developer.fastly.com/reference/api/services/resources/config-store/ for more information.
Structs
|Store
|Store is a read-only representation of a config store.
Functions
|Open
|Open returns a config store with the given name. Names are case sensitive.
Variables
ErrKeyNotFounderrorView source
Default:
errors.New("key not found")
ErrKeyNotFound indicates a key isn't in a config store.
ErrStoreNameEmptyerrorView source
Default:
errors.New("config store name was empty")
ErrStoreNameEmpty indicates the given config store name was empty.
ErrStoreNameInvaliderrorView source
Default:
errors.New("config store name contained invalid characters")
ErrStoreNameInvalid indicates the given config store name was invalid.
ErrStoreNameTooLongerrorView source
Default:
errors.New("config store name too long")
ErrStoreNameTooLong indicates the given config store name was too long.
ErrStoreNotFounderrorView source
Default:
errors.New("config store not found")
ErrStoreNotFound indicates the named config store doesn't exist.
ErrUnexpectederrorView source
Default:
errors.New("unexpected error")
ErrUnexpected indicates an unexpected error occurred.