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configstore

pkg.go.dev
Modulecompute-sdk-go v1.10.0

github.com/fastly/compute-sdk-go/configstore

Package configstore provides a read-only interface to config stores. Refer to https://developer.fastly.com/reference/api/services/resources/config-store/ for more information.

Structs

StoreStore is a read-only representation of a config store.

Functions

OpenOpen returns a config store with the given name. Names are case sensitive.

Variables

ErrKeyNotFound

errorView source

Default: errors.New("key not found")

ErrKeyNotFound indicates a key isn't in a config store.

ErrStoreNameEmpty

errorView source

Default: errors.New("config store name was empty")

ErrStoreNameEmpty indicates the given config store name was empty.

ErrStoreNameInvalid

errorView source

Default: errors.New("config store name contained invalid characters")

ErrStoreNameInvalid indicates the given config store name was invalid.

ErrStoreNameTooLong

errorView source

Default: errors.New("config store name too long")

ErrStoreNameTooLong indicates the given config store name was too long.

ErrStoreNotFound

errorView source

Default: errors.New("config store not found")

ErrStoreNotFound indicates the named config store doesn't exist.

ErrUnexpected

errorView source

Default: errors.New("unexpected error")

ErrUnexpected indicates an unexpected error occurred.

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