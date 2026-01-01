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Store

pkg.go.dev
Structin configstorecompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
type Store struct {
	// contains filtered or unexported fields
}

Store is a read-only representation of a config store.

Methods

Get

View source
func (s *Store) Get(key string) (string, error)

Get returns the value in the config store with the given key, if it exists.

Parameters

key: string

Returns

(string, error)

GetBytes

View source
func (s *Store) GetBytes(key string) ([]byte, error)

GetBytes returns the value in the config store for the given key, if it exists, as a byte slice.

Parameters

key: string

Returns

([]byte, error)

Has

View source
func (s *Store) Has(key string) (bool, error)

Has returns true if the key exists in the config store, without allocating space to read a value.

Parameters

key: string

Returns

(bool, error)
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