Device
type Device struct { // contains filtered or unexported fields}
Methods
BrandView source
func (d *Device) Brand() string
Brand returns the brand of the client device, possibly different from the manufacturer of that device.
Returns
HWTypeView source
func (d *Device) HWType() string
HWType returns a string representation of the primary client platform hardware. The most commonly used device types are also identified via boolean variables. Because a device may have multiple device types and this variable only has the primary type, we recommend using the boolean variables for logic and using this string representation for logging.
Returns
IdentifiedView source
func (d *Device) Identified() bool
UserAgentIdentified returns true if the client device was successfully identified
Returns
IsDesktopView source
func (d *Device) IsDesktop() bool
IsDesktop returns true if the client device is a desktop web browser.
Returns
IsDownloaderView source
func (d *Device) IsDownloader() bool
UserAgentIsDownloader returns true if the client device is a downloader
Returns
IsEReaderView source
func (d *Device) IsEReader() bool
IsEReader returns true if the client device is a reading device (like a Kindle).
Returns
IsFeedreaderView source
func (d *Device) IsFeedreader() bool
UserAgentIsFeedreader returns true if the client device is a feed reader
Returns
IsGameConsoleView source
func (d *Device) IsGameConsole() bool
IsGameConsole returns true if the client device is a video game console (like a PlayStation or Xbox).
Returns
IsMediaPlayerView source
func (d *Device) IsMediaPlayer() bool
IsMediaPlayer returns true if the client device is a media player (like Blu-ray players, iPod devices, and smart speakers such as Amazon Echo).
Returns
IsMobileView source
func (d *Device) IsMobile() bool
IsMobile returns true if the client device is a mobile phone.
Returns
IsSmartTVView source
func (d *Device) IsSmartTV() bool
IsSmartTV returns true if the client device is a smart TV.
Returns
IsTabletView source
func (d *Device) IsTablet() bool
IsTablet returns true if the client device is a tablet (like an iPad).
Returns
IsTouchscreenView source
func (d *Device) IsTouchscreen() bool
IsTouchscreen returns true if the client device's screen is touch sensitive.
Returns
IsTVPlayerView source
func (d *Device) IsTVPlayer() bool
IsTVPlayer returns true if the client device is a set-top box or other TV player (like a Roku or Apple TV).
Returns
ModelView source
func (d *Device) Model() string
Model returns the model of the client device.
Returns
NameView source
func (d *Device) Name() string
Name returns the name of the client device.
Returns
UserAgentBotNameView source
func (d *Device) UserAgentBotName() string
UserAgentBotName returns the bot name (if the user agent is a bot)
Returns
UserAgentIsBotView source
func (d *Device) UserAgentIsBot() bool
UserAgentIsBot returns true if the client device is a bot
Returns
UserAgentMajorView source
func (d *Device) UserAgentMajor() string
UserAgentMajor returns the major version of the user agent
Returns
UserAgentMinorView source
func (d *Device) UserAgentMinor() string
UserAgentMinor returns the minor version of the user agent
Returns
UserAgentNameView source
func (d *Device) UserAgentName() string
UserAgentName returns the name of the user agent
Returns
UserAgentPatchView source
func (d *Device) UserAgentPatch() string
UserAgentPatch returns the patch level version of the user agent
Returns