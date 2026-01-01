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edgedict

pkg.go.dev
Modulecompute-sdk-go v1.10.0

github.com/fastly/compute-sdk-go/edgedict

Package edgedict provides a read-only interface to edge dictionaries. Refer to https://developer.fastly.com/reference/api/dictionaries/ for more information.

Deprecated: Use the configstore package instead.

Structs

DictionarydeprecatedDictionary is a read-only representation of an edge dictionary.

Functions

OpendeprecatedOpen returns an edge dictionary with the given name. Names are case sensitive.

Variables

ErrDictionaryNameEmpty

errorView source

Default: errors.New("dictionary name was empty")

ErrDictionaryNameEmpty indicates the given dictionary name was empty.

ErrDictionaryNameInvalid

errorView source

Default: errors.New("dictionary name contained invalid characters")

ErrDictionaryNameInvalid indicates the given dictionary name was invalid.

ErrDictionaryNameTooLong

errorView source

Default: errors.New("dictionary name too long")

ErrDictionaryNameTooLong indicates the given dictionary name was too long.

ErrDictionaryNotFound

errorView source

Default: errors.New("dictionary not found")

ErrDictionaryNotFound indicates the named dictionary doesn't exist.

ErrKeyNotFound

errorView source

Default: errors.New("key not found")

ErrKeyNotFound indicates a key isn't in a dictionary.

ErrUnexpected

errorView source

Default: errors.New("unexpected error")

ErrUnexpected indicates an unexpected error occurred.

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