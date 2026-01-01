edgedict
github.com/fastly/compute-sdk-go/edgedict
Package edgedict provides a read-only interface to edge dictionaries. Refer to https://developer.fastly.com/reference/api/dictionaries/ for more information.
Deprecated: Use the configstore package instead.
Structs
|Dictionarydeprecated
|Dictionary is a read-only representation of an edge dictionary.
Functions
|Opendeprecated
|Open returns an edge dictionary with the given name. Names are case sensitive.
Variables
ErrDictionaryNameEmptyerrorView source
Default:
errors.New("dictionary name was empty")
ErrDictionaryNameEmpty indicates the given dictionary name was empty.
ErrDictionaryNameInvaliderrorView source
Default:
errors.New("dictionary name contained invalid characters")
ErrDictionaryNameInvalid indicates the given dictionary name was invalid.
ErrDictionaryNameTooLongerrorView source
Default:
errors.New("dictionary name too long")
ErrDictionaryNameTooLong indicates the given dictionary name was too long.
ErrDictionaryNotFounderrorView source
Default:
errors.New("dictionary not found")
ErrDictionaryNotFound indicates the named dictionary doesn't exist.
ErrKeyNotFounderrorView source
Default:
errors.New("key not found")
ErrKeyNotFound indicates a key isn't in a dictionary.
ErrUnexpectederrorView source
Default:
errors.New("unexpected error")
ErrUnexpected indicates an unexpected error occurred.