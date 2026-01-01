Dictionary
Deprecated: Deprecated: Use the configstore package instead.
type Dictionary struct { // contains filtered or unexported fields}
Dictionary is a read-only representation of an edge dictionary.
Deprecated: Use the configstore package instead.
Methods
GetView source
func (d *Dictionary) Get(key string) (string, error)
Get returns the value in the dictionary with the given key, if it exists.
Parameters
- key: string
Returns
(string, error)
GetBytesView source
func (d *Dictionary) GetBytes(key string) ([]byte, error)
GetBytes returns the value in the dictionary for the given key, if it exists, as a byte slice.
Parameters
- key: string
Returns
([]byte, error)
HasView source
func (d *Dictionary) Has(key string) (bool, error)
Has returns true if the key exists in the dictionary, without allocating space to read a value.
Parameters
- key: string
Returns
(bool, error)