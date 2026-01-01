Package erl provides Edge Rate Limiting functionality.

This package includes a RateCounter type that can be used to increment an event counter, and to examine the rate of events per second within a POP over 1, 10, and 60 second windows. It can also estimate the number of events seen over the past minute within a POP in 10 second buckets.

The PenaltyBox type can be used to track entries that should be penalized for a certain amount of time.

The RateLimiter type combines a rate counter and a penalty box to determine whether a given entry should be rate limited based on whether it exceeds a maximum threshold of events per second over a given rate window. Most users can simply use RateLimiter.CheckRate rather than methods on RateCounter and PenaltyBox.

Rate counters and penalty boxes are combined and synchronized within a POP. However, Edge Rate Limiting is not intended to compute counts or rates with high precision and may under count by up to 10%.

Both rate counters and penalty boxes have a fixed capacity for entries. Once a rate counter is full, each new entry evicts the entry that was least recently incremented. Once a penalty box is full, each new entry will evict the entry with the shortest remaining time-to-live (TTL).